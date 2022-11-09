Deaths in Limerick - Wednesday, November 9, 2022



The death has occurred of Ned (Edward) Ryan, 16 Woodvale, Foynes, Co. Limerick.

Ned passed away peacefully on November 7th 2022 in Aperee Living, Churchtown, Co. Cork surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his Brother Jim and Sisters Mary & Esther.

Ned will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Joan, daughter Janet, sons John, Edward, and Declan, brother Paddy, son in law JJ, grandchildren Dylan and Jayden, Kayleigh (partner of Edward), brothers in law Donie, Paddy & Con, sister in law Margaret, nephews, nieces and all extended family.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home, 16 Woodvale, Foynes, Co. Limerick, (Eircode V94 TKP3) on Thursday, 10th November, from 4.30pm to 7.30pm.

Funeral Mass to take place at St. Senan’s Church, Foynes, Co. Limerick on Friday, 11th November, at 11am followed by burial afterwards in Robertstown Graveyard, Foynes, Co. Limerick.

Family flowers only please - donations, if desired, to Parkinson’s and Dementia Ireland Societies. Condolences and messages of sympathy can be posted online using link below.

-------------------------

The death has occurred of Michael MEADE of Leixlip, Kildare / Glin, Limerick.



Michael (Leixlip, Co. Kildare, formerly of Glin, West Limerick and former Principal of St. Aidan’s Community School, Brookfield, Tallaght) died on November 8th, 2022, peacefully, at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown.

Beloved husband of Phyllis and much loved father of Elizabeth (Liz). Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughter, grandson Lorcan, son-in-law Darren, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and his wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Cunninghams Funeral Home, Chapel Hill, Lucan on Friday evening (11th November) from 6pm to 8pm.

Removal to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip on Saturday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by cremation at Newlands Cross Crematorium at approximately 1pm.

Michael’s Funeral Mass may be viewed on the link below.

Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society. Messages of sympathy and condolences for the family may be left on the link below or alternatively at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis”

------------------------

The death has occurred of Anthony (Tony) Madden of St. Ita's Street, St. Mary's Park, Limerick City, Limerick.



Formerly of Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick and former member of Adare & Limerick Golf Club's and Athlunkard Boat Club.



Died peacefully at St John's Hospital, Limerick, after a short illness.



Deeply missed by his loving family, wife Mary Anne, daughter Catherine, son-in-law Cormac, grandsons Paul and Eoghan, granddaughters in law Lucy and Poppy and his adored great granddaughters Renée and Alex, sisters Brenda, Marie and Dolie, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.



May He Rest in Peace.



Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Thursday (Nov. 10th) from 4pm to 5.15pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street, arriving for 6pm.

Requiem Mass on Friday (Nov. 11th) at 11am, followed by Service in Shannon Crematorium at 1pm.



Family Flowers only. Donations, if desired to, Milford Hospice



House private, please.



Messages of condolence may be expressed through the link below.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Sarah (Sally) Flynn of Ballinvreena, Kilfinane, Limerick.

Sally is predeceased by her parents, Winnie & Tom, sisters, Bobs (Hennessy), Peg (Murphy) & brothers Mike & Jerry.

Sally is very deeply regretted by her loving family, brother Tom, Sisters Emily & Bridget, nephews, nieces, sister in law, brothers in law, extended family, neighbours, friends & all Sallys London friends.

Requiem Mass this Saturday 12th November at 2pm in St. Andrew's Church, Kilfinane. Burial of ashes afterwards in Kilfinane Cemetery.



May Sally's dear soul rest in peace.

-----------------------

The death has occurred of Austin Florish of Raheen, Limerick / Cork City, Cork.



Austin Florish (Owenmore Drive, Raheen, Limerick. Late of Medscreen and Membrane Technology.

Formerly of Cork City. Late Traditional musician). Died on November 9th 2022 peacefully in the loving care of the staff in Ward 6B at University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved husband of Jacinta (Jess). Dearly loved father of Aibhistín (Austin), Shane and Emmet.

Sadly missed by his loving daughters-in-law Mary and Siobhán, his beloved grandchildren Rebecca, William, Dylan and Emma, sisters-in-law Rose and Julie, nephews, nieces, extended family and a wide circle of friends. Predeceased by his brothers Bill and Larry, sisters May, Rose and Angela.

May he rest in peace.

Requiem Mass will be held in Raheen Church, Limerick on Thursday (10th November) at 11.00am.

Austin’s body will be donated to Medical Research in UCC. Austin’s Requiem Mass will be live-streamed on the link below.

---------------------------

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Doab of Middlesbrough, U.K., Kildimo, Limerick.

Peacefully at home on October 31st 2022, Mick, aged 86 years.

Devoted husband of Marie, dearly loved dad of Catharina, Stephen, Theresa, Bernadette, Michael and Carmel, also a much loved father-in-law and grandad.

''Our Lady of Lourdes for him''

Messages of condolence may be expressed through the link below.



Funeral Arrangements Later.

-------------------------

May they all rest in peace.

