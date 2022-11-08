Search

09 Nov 2022

Deaths in Limerick - Tuesday, November 8

Deaths in Limerick

May they rest in peace

Reporter:

08 Nov 2022 7:15 PM

The death has occurred of William Ryan of St. Mary's Park, Limerick city.

Sadly missed by his loving sisters Angela and Esther, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Wednesday (November 9), from 5.30pm to 6.30pm.

Funeral arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street, on Thursday (November 10) for Requiem Mass at 12 noon with cremation afterwards at Shannon Crematorium.

-------------------

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) O'Donnell of Ballynilard, Tipperary. Formerly of Currachkilbran, Galbally, Limerick.

Predeceased by his brothers Fr. Tom, Rodger and Willie; sister Peggy (Noonan, Galbally).

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Betty (Tierney, Bansha); sons Michael (Galbally), Liam (Australia) and Séamus; daughters Eilish (Killaloe), Mairéad (Moriarty, Kilmallock), Patricia (O’Brien, Tipperary), Maria (O’Neill, Bruff), Sinéad (Delaney, Tipperary); sister Bridget (Ballincollig, Cork); sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, 15 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Fraser’s Funeral Home, Galbally, Limerick (Eircode E34 AE22) on Wednesday (November 9) from 6pm to 8pm.

James’ funeral cortége will arrive at St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary on Thursday at 11.45am for Requiem Mass as 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery Tipperary.

Family flowers only please.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Brendan McNamara of Kilmeedy, Limerick.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Ella (née Doody); daughter Mary, son-in-law Donie Young; granddaughters Julie and Brenda, Julie’s husband Brian, Brenda’s partner Harris and great-grandson Jeremiah Young Casey.

Deeply missed by his brother Tom, sister Mary Frances, sisters-in-law Alicia and Maura, great friend Jerry Doody, nephews, nieces, great neighbours, extended family and friends.

Reposing at St Ita’s Church, Kilmeedy on Thursday (November 10) from 5pm until 7pm.

Requiem Mass on Friday (November 11) at 12.30pm with burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery, Newcastle West.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Killeline Nursing Home, Cork Road, Newcastle West. 

-------------------

The death has occurred (in London, England) of Timmy McNamara of Tullig South, Templeglantine. Formerly of Abbeyfeale.

Son of the late Michael and Peg McNamara; brother of the late Noel and Ann.

Timmy is very sadly missed by his son Tim, sister Eileen, brother John, aunt Nora, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Requiem Mass at 11am on Saturday (November 12) in The Church of The Most Holy Trinity, Templeglantine.

Interment of ashes will take place afterwards in The Old Cemetery, Church Road, Templeglantine.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Bridget McCarthy (née Ryan) of Cross, Pallasgreen, Limerick.

Pre-deceased by her husband William (Billy), daughters Sheila & Geraldine.

Deeply regretted by her daughters Sadie and Marian; sons Pat and Brian; daughters-in-law Anne and Mary Theresa; sons-in-law Brian and Tony; grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins relatives & friends.

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Pallasgreen this Thursday from 6pm to 7.30pm with Requiem Mass on Friday in St John the Baptist Church, Nicker (V94WK16) at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in St Columba's Cemetery, Pallasgreen.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Nanette Guerin (née Lynch) of Clareview, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Patrick and dearly-loved mother of Ann, Brian, Martin and Martha.

Sadly missed by her brother-in-law Ray, sisters-in-law Harriet and Kitty, sons-in-law John and Tom, daughters-in-law Gemma and Lucia, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Thomas Street, this Wednesday from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to Christ the King Church, Caherdavin.

Requiem Mass on Thursday (November 10) at 11.30am followed by burial in Kilmurry Cemetery - click here for live-stream.

May they all rest in peace.

