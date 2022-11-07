Deaths in Limerick: Monday, November 7

The death has occurred of Pat (Paddy) Twomey, Clareview, Limerick; formerly of Bandon, Co. Cork and retired Customs and Excise.

Peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Beloved husband of Sheila. Dearly loved father of Padraig and Sean, beloved grandfather of Colm and Leon. Predeceased by his brothers Batt, Donie, Jerry, sisters Madgie, Sheila and Kathleen. Sadly missed by his daughter-in-law Bridget, brother John, sisters Mary, Joan, Lena and Breda, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Tuesday (8th November) from 4.30pm to 6.00pm. Requiem Mass will be held in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road this Wednesday (9th November) at 11.00am followed by burial in Mount St. Lawrence Extension Cemetery. House private please.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Tony O'Neill, Hilltop, St. Patrick's Road, Limerick City, Limerick.

Tony died unexpectedly on 5th November 2022.

Sadly missed by his loving mother Mary & father Noel, sister Maggs, brothers Garry & Mark, sisters-in-law Lorraine, Geraldine & Mary Kate, uncles, aunts, nieces & nephews, relatives and many friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Tuesday, 8th November, from 6pm to 7.30pm. Funeral Arriving at St. John’s Cathedral on Wednesday, 9th November, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Mass will be streamed live here.

Burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

House Private Please.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the RIP.ie condolences section (below), through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Hugh O'Connell, late of Caherconlish & Croom, Co. Limerick

Hugh died peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick.

Very deeply regretted by his brother Michael, sister Josephine, sisters-in-law Betty and Geraldine, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Arriving at Our Lady Mother of the Church, Caherconlish on Wednesday (Nov. 9th) at 6pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday (Nov. 10th) at 11am, followed by Service in Shannon Crematorium at 1pm.

Family flowers only.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Siobhan O'Brien (née Ambrose), Kilmoreen, Kildimo, Limerick.

Passed away, peacefully, in Thorpe’s Nursing Home, on Sunday 6th November 2022 in her 90th year. Predeceased by her husband Tom. Deeply regretted by her nephews, nieces, cousins and a large circle of friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, 8th November, at 11.30am in St. Joseph’s Church, Ballybrown, Co. Limerick, with burial immediately afterwards in Kilkeedy Cemetery.

Family flowers only.

Donations, in lieu, to the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of David Keehan, Cliona Apartments, Moyross, Limerick City, and late of Castlepark, Moyross, Limerick

Predeceased by his parents Mary and Patrick. Very deeply regretted by his loving brother Patrick and family.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Tuesday (Nov. 8th) from 4pm to 6pm. Funeral will arrive at Corpus Christi Church, Moyross, on Wednesday (Nov. 9th) for Requiem Mass at 11am, funeral afterwards to Shinrone Cemetery, Co. Offaly.

David's Requiem Mass will be streamed live here

Messages of condolence can be expressed through the Condolence section below.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of John Patrick Hedderman, Lough Gur, Bruff, Limerick.

John Patrick, passed peacefully, in St. Michael's Nursing Home, Caherconlish, on the 4th of November 2022, surrounded by his loving family.Sadly missed by his devoted wife Mai, loving son Sean and daughter Louise, daughter-in-law Noelle and son-in-law Mark, beloved grandchildren Caillum, Michael, Gemma and Ethan. Deeply missed by his brothers James, Michael (deceased), Joe, Bill and sister Mary (Hardey), sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, carers Mary and Elieen, good neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Ballyneety, on Tuesday (Nov. 8th) from 5.00pm to 7.00pm.Funeral will arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Patrickswell, Lough Gur, Bruff, on Wednesday (Nov. 9th) for Requiem Mass at 11.30am, followed by burial in Ss. Peter and Paul's Churchyard, Bruff.

John's Requiem Mass will be streamed live here

House private, please.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Limerick Animal Welfare.

(To donate click here)

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Mary Ellen Curtin (née Ryan) of Bruree and late of Uregare, Bruff, Co. Limerick passed away peacefully at The University Hospital Limerick on 6th November 2022.

Predeceased by her husband Michael.

Sadly missed by her sons Mike and Noel, grandchildren Ben, Eli, Abi, Seán, Aoife and Róise, daughters-in-law Gráinne and Marion, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing this Tuesday evening (Nov. 8th) at Butler's Funeral Home, Bruff from 6pm to 7.30pm. Funeral arriving to The Holy Trinity Church, Dromin on Wednesday morning (Nov. 9th) for Requiem Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in Shanballymore, Co. Cork.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Johanna (Judy) Butler (née Ryan), Garrydoolis, Pallasgreen, Limerick.

Peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family & in the good care of Milford Care team. Predeceased by her husband Jesse. Deeply regretted by her sons Timmy, Jesse & Mark, daughters Suzi, Ellen & Monica sisters Peggy, Nellie & Dolly, brother Michael, sister in law, brother in law, sons in law, daughter in law grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews nieces cousins relatives & friends. R.I.P. Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Pallasgreen this Tuesday evening at 6 o clock to 7.30 o clock.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11 o' clock in Templebraden Church with burial afterwards in St Columbas Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Hospice.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Mirella Buckley, Coonagh, Limerick; formerly of Wilton Gardens, Cork and previously a travel agent.

Peacefully, in the loving care of The Ennis Road Care Facility. Beloved wife of Paul. Dearly loved mother of Alan, Jackie, Brian and Gerard. Sadly missed by her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, daughter-in-law Roisin, her brother Pat, extended family and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Tuesday (8th November) from 6.30pm to 8.00pm. Requiem Mass will take place in Christ the King Church, Caherdavin this Wednesday (9th November) at 11.30am followed by burial in Castlemungret Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donation, if desired, to Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland. House strictly private.

Mirella's Requiem Mass will be live streamed here

May they all rest in peace.

