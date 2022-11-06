Deaths in Limerick: Sunday, November 6, 2022

The death has occurred of William (Billy) O'Connell, Exchange Street, Limerick City.

Billy died peacefully at University Hospital Limerick on 5th November 2022.

Beloved husband of the late Rita.

Sadly missed by his loving son Martin, daughter Audrey, grandchildren Makayla, Kate, Ann and Ali, great-grandchildren Ellie-Mae and Faye, Sister Kathleen, brothers-in- law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Tuesday 8th November from 5pm to 6.30pm.

Funeral arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street on Wednesday 9th November for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery

Family Flowers Only

House Private

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section (below), through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of Michael (Jackie) Nugent, Quinn's Cottages, Limerick City.

Michael passed away, peacefully, in Milford Care Centre, on 5th November 2022. Late of Limerick Harbor Commissioners. Brother of the late Maura. Sadly missed by his sisters Phyllis Kennedy and Siss McKelt (UK), brother in law Roy, nephews Terry, John and Roy nieces Helen, Phil, Margaret and Teresa, cousins relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Arriving this Wednesday for 12 noon Requiem Mass in Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro. Cremation afterwards in Shannon Crematorium at 2pm. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

