Deaths in Limerick - Saturday, November 5

The death has occurred of Tom O'Sullivan of 1 Assumption Tce., Doon, Limerick / Dualla, Tipperary.



Tom died on November 4th 2022 peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Predeceased by his wife Mary and son Seán. Sadly missed by his loving sons Tomás and Liam, daughter Siobhán, sister Margaret, daughter-in-law Christine, son-in-law Tom, Liam’s partner Anne-Marie, grandchildren Daniel, Tomás, Darragh and Edel, great-grandchild Aoibhín, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Whites Funeral Home Doon Monday evening from 6 pm until 8 pm.

Arriving in St. Patrick's Church Doon Tuesday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Doon Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Tony O'NEILL of St. Patrick's Road, Limerick City, Limerick.



Tony died unexpectedly on 5th November 2022.

Sadly missed by his loving mother Mary & father Noel, sister Marguerite, brothers Garry & Mark, sisters-in-law Lorraine, Geraldine & Mary Kate, uncles, aunts, nieces & nephews, relatives and many friends.

Rest in Peace. Funeral Arrangements Later.

The death has occurred of Martin O'CONNOR of Knockane, Mountcollins, Limerick.



Martin O’Connor passed away peacefully, on Friday, November 4th 2022 at University Hospital Limerick.

Martin is very sadly missed by his brother William, sister Catherine (U.K.), sister-in-law Mary, nephew Joseph, niece Claire, all his other relatives, neighbours and friends. Martin is pre-deceased by his parents William and Ellen, brothers Denis and Timmy.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale, on Sunday, November 6th from 5.00 p.m. until 7.00 p.m.

Funeral cortege will arrive at The Church of The Assumption, Mountcollins on Monday at 10.45 a.m. for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Please leave your message of condolence in the link at the end of this page.

May they all rest in peace.

