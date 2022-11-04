Deaths in Limerick - Friday, November 4

The death has occurred of Dan Molyneaux of Farrihy, Dromcollogher, Limerick. Formerly of Woodford, Listowel.

Predeceased by his wife Mary and sadly missed by his loving daughter Catherine (Brennan); sons John and Ted; son-in-law Hugh, daughters-in-law Martina and Una; grandchildren Ann-Marie, Aodán, Donal, Emer, Aoife, Aisling, James and Tim, sisters Mary Behan (Abbeydorney), Kitty Allis (Dublin), sisters-in-law Rose and Teresa, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Sextons Funeral Home, Broadford, on Sunday (November 6) from 6pm to 8pm.

Arriving at St. Bartholomew's Church, Dromcollogher, on Monday for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm, which will be live-streamed here.

Burial afterwards in Springfield Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Palliative Home Care Team

-------------------

The death has occurred of James O'Donnell of Church View, Charleville, Cork. Late of Effin, Limerick.

Beloved brother of John.

Deeply regretted by his brother, sister-in-law Rosie, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, relatives, friends and his community at Church View Retirement Village.

Reposing at Hawe - O'Keeffe's Funeral Home, Bakers Roa, Charleville on Saturday (November 5) from 6pm to 7pm with Reception into St. Mary's Church, Effin on Sunday for Funeral Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards to Effin Cemetery.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Tom O'Sullivan of Assumption Terrace, Doon, Limerick. Formerly of Dualla, Tipperary.

Predeceased by his wife Mary and son Seán.

Sadly missed by his loving sons Tomás and Liam; daughter Siobhán; sister Margaret; daughter-in-law Christine; son-in-law Tom, Liam’s partner Anne-Marie; grandchildren Daniel, Tomás, Darragh and Edel; great-grandchild Aoibhín, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Funeral arrangements will announced later.

May they all rest in peace.