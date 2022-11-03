Deaths in Limerick - Thursday, November 3, 2022

The death has occurred of Margie Sheahan (née Dillon), Boher, Limerick.



November 1st 2022 suddenly. Beloved wife of the late Pat. Dearly loved mother of Keith and Darragh. Daughter of the late Tom and Cora Dillon. Sadly missed by her loving daughter-in-law Anna, sister Cora, brother Maurice, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces, grandnieces, extended family and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Requiem Mass will be held in St. John’s Cathedral, Limerick this Monday (7th November) at 11.00am followed by a funeral service in Shannon Crematorium at 1.00pm.

The death has occurred of Margaret Flanagan (née Fahy), Rockfield, Craughwell, Galway / Croom, Limerick.



Died peacefully at home after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her beloved husband Michael (Miko). Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, son Michael, daughters Siobhán and Anne-Marie, sons-in-law Dave and Mick and Michael's partner Caroline, her adored grandchildren Micheál, Finbarr and Cormac (McFadden), Michael and Órla (Baylon), Rosie, Bradley and Matthew (Flanagan) and great-grandchildren, brother Liam, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing at Cawleys Funeral Home, Craughwell on Saturday, 5th November, 4 pm to 6pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday, 6th November, 11.30am in St Colman's Church, Craughwell (click the link below for live streaming). Burial afterwards in Cloonfad Cemetery, Co. Roscommon, where she will be interred with her beloved husband. House private Sunday morning please. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Palliative Care team - Galway Hospice (click the link below)

The death has occurred of Julia Duggan, Broadford, Limerick.



Former sacristan, Julia died peacefully on 3rd November 2022 at home, in the loving care of her sister-in-law Kitty Duggan and family, in her 92nd year. Predeceased by her parents Paddy and Kathleen and her brothers and sisters Peggy, Murty, Johnny, Kitty, Paddy, Dick, Josie and Bill. Sadly missed by her sister Mary O’Rourke and sister-in-law Kitty. A much loved and cherished aunt by all of her 29 nieces and nephews and their families - 50 grandnieces, grandnephews, 16 great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews - the Duggan’s Broadford, Dolan’s Ballyagran, Corry’s Clare, McBennett’s London and the O’Rourke’s Mallow. Julia will be fondly remembered by all of her family, cousins, neighbours, a wide circle of friends and the many callers to the Duggan home down through the years.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her home (Eircode P56VY74) on Friday from 3pm to 7pm. Arriving at Our Lady of the Snows Church, Broadford, on Saturday at 12 noon for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in Killough Cemetery.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Night Nurse Service

The death has occurred of Joan Collins (née Whelan), Kilmallock, Limerick.



The death has occurred of Joan Collins (nee Whelan) of 11 Sheares Avenue, Kilmallock, and Rathfredagh Cheshire Home, Newcastlewest, Co. Limerick, November 2nd 2022, very peacefully, under the loving care of the medical staff at University Hospital Limerick. Predeceased by her father William, mother Margaret, brother Jimmy and sisters Helen, Mary and Kathleen.

Joan will be sadly missed by her loving husband Michael (Mike), sons Noel and Mikey, daughters Caroline, Siobhan and Maria, sons in law Alan and John, daughters in law Rachel and Joanne, grandchildren Robert, Ciaran, Elyssa, Aoibhinn, Lily, Alanah and Ava; her sisters Margaret, Breda and Betty, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, extended family, kind neighbours and friends and especially all at Rathfredagh Cheshire Home.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing this Saturday evening (5th) from 6.30pm at Daffy's Funeral Home, Kilmallock, followed by evening prayers at 7.30pm. Removal to arrive Sunday for 1.30pm Requiem Mass at Ss Peter and Paul's Church, Kilmallock, followed by burial afterwards to the local cemetery.

