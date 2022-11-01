Search

02 Nov 2022

Deaths in Limerick - Tuesday, November 1, 2022

May they rest in peace

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

01 Nov 2022 6:00 PM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

The death has occurred of Fr. Placid (Michael) Murray of Glenstal Abbey, Murroe, Limerick

Died peacefully at Millbrae Lodge Nursing Home, Newport; sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, and family; and his monastic brethren at Glenstal Abbey; and a wide circle of friends, and former colleagues.

Reposing in the Monastery from 3.30 pm until 5.00 pm on Wednesday 2nd November, followed by removal to the Abbey Church.

Funeral Mass on Thursday 3rd November at 11.30 am, followed by burial in the Abbey Cemetery.

------------------------------

The death has occurred of Terence (Terry) Liston, Essex, UK and late of Templeglantine, Co. Limerick.

Died peacefully at home on Oct.23rd 2022. Predeceased by his parents John and Kathleen and his brother Seán.

Deeply regretted by his loving family - daughter Aimée, son Ian, their mother Gwen and her husband Gerry, son-in-law Roger, daughter-in-law Julie, grandchildren Scarlett, Farrah and Mollie, brother Mike (Newcastle West), sisters-in-law Eleanor and Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Interment in UK. Funeral arrangements later.

-----------------------------

The death has occurred of Michael Paul Davis of Rivendell, Ashborough, Ballingarry, Limerick.

Peacefully on October 30th,2022 in Milford Care Centre surrounded by his family.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Merian (née Real), daughters Natasha and Julia, grandchildren Noah and Zachery, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Ballingarry this Thursday, November 3rd, from 12 noon followed by Requiem Mass at 1pm. A Private service will take place in Shannon Crematorium afterwards.

Family flowers only.

Donations, if desired, to WWF (Save the Tiger)

Messages of support and sympathy can be left for the family via the link below or through O’Grady Funeral Directors, Ballingarry, Co. Limerick.

-------------------------------

The death has occurred of Mary Paschal Barclay (née Lynch) of Murroe, Limerick.

Late of Murroe Co Limerick, 28th August, Mary Paschal, predeceased by her husband, Wayne. Deeply regretted by her brother, Donal, her sisters, Helen and Patricia, her sister-in-law and close friend, Marguerite, brothers-in-law, John and Pat, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends, especially Dr Scott and Mrs Susie Scott and Zac, her good neighbour in Seattle.

Interment of her cremated remains, along with those of Wayne, will take place following a short ceremony at 12 noon on Saturday 5th November at Abington Cemetery. Friends welcome to attend.

Ar dheis láimh Dé go raibh a nanamacha.

------------------------------

May they all rest in peace.

To leave a message of condolence please click here

Local News

