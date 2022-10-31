Deaths in Limerick - Monday, October 31, 2022

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) Cunningham

Of Galtee View, Galbally

On October 31, 2022. Predeceased by his mother Margaret, son Seamus, brother Jackie. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen, sons Paddy, Joe, Dave and Gerard, daughters Margaret, Catriona and Jenny, sister Nora (McGrath, Tipperary), son-in-law Willie (Sheehan), daughter-in-law Josephine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, adored grandchildren Dean, Dylan, Aaron, Caitlin, Leah, nephews, nieces. Mary Whyte and Liz Kennedy.

Rest in peace.

Reposing at his residence E34 XD74 on Wednesday evening from 6pm-8pm. Joe’s funeral cortége will arrive at Galbally Church on Thursday morning at 11.15am for 11.30am Mass. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

*******

The death has occurred of Winfield Keane

Of Cratloe, Limerick and Offaly

Late Bank of Ireland.

On October 30, 2022 peacefully at Sancta Maria Nursing Home, Cratloe.

Beloved husband of Mary. Dearly loved father of Morgan, Suzanne and Denis.

Sadly missed by his daughter-in-law Frieda, son-in-law Richard, his beloved grandchildren Clara, Esther, Cerys, Caitriona, Laura and Emily, extended family and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Removal arriving at St. John's Church, Cratloe this Thursday, November 3 at 8.00pm.

Requiem Mass will take place this Friday, November 4 at 11.00am with burial afterwards in Durrow, Co. Offaly arriving at approximately 2.30pm.

*******

The death has occurred of John Joseph (John Joe) Kiely

Of Main Street, Ballylanders, Limerick

John Joe formerly of Keale, Ballyorgan. Peacefully in the loving care of the Staff at Corpus Christi Nursing Home, Mitchelstown. Pre-deceased by his parents Kitty and Jim, brother Philip and son John. Sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen, daughters Kathleen, Margaret, Mary, Joanne, Jennifer, Helen and Breda, sons-in-law, grand-children, brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Ballylanders, V35 A3F4 this Wednesday evening November 2 from 6pm to 8pm.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11.30am in The Church of The Assumption, Ballylanders. Burial afterwards in Abbey Cemetery, Ballyorgan.

May he rest in peace.

*******

The death has occurred of Patricia O'Brien

Of North Circular Road

Late retired matron, Carrigoran Nursing Home

On October 30, 2022 peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Predeceased by her sister Mary (Berger), brothers John and Paschal.

Sadly missed by her nephews and niece Gerard O’Brien, Dorothy O’ Brien Roche, Brendan O’Brien, Aidan O’Brian, Tómas O’Brien and her sister-in-law Maureen O’Brien, extended family and close friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Wednesday, November 2 from 3.00pm to 4.00pm.

Requiem Mass will be held in Shannon Crematorium this Thursday, November 3 at 1.00pm.

*******

The death has occurred of John O'Mahony

Of Ballyrune, Kildimo

Passed away, peacefully, in Thorpe’s Nursing Home, on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Predeceased by his daughter Olivia, sister Joan and parents Dan and Julia. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, sons Sean and Jason, daughters Joanne, Mary and Edel, sister Mary O’ Callaghan, brother Neil, daughters in law Deirdre and Maria, sons in law Chris, Ollie and Gordon, his adoring grandchildren Emma, Eoin, Lowrey, Jack, Oisín and Ciarán, all nieces and nephews and extended family and many friends and the GAA community.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at St. Joseph’s Church, Kildimo, on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 12noon followed by burial immediately afterwards in Kildimo Cemetery.

*******

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) Reidy (née O'Connell)

Of Tooreenagreana and Ashford, Ballagh

Peacefully in her 98th year, on October 31, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Benjamin and son-in-law Denis. Deeply regretted by her children Joan, Margaret, Michael, Marian, Frank, Anne, Ita and Catherine, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Pat, sons-in-law Pa, Eugene and Donie, daughters-in-law Eileen and Mary, nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandniece, cousins, kind neighbours and many friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing at her home (Eircode V42 C920) on Wednesday from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Thursday to St. Ita's Church, Ashford for requiem Mass at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in Killeedy Cemetery.

No hand-shaking please. Family flowers only please.

*******

The death has occurred of Donie Lynch

Of Janesboro and Garryspillane

On October 28, 2022. Predeceased by his parents Danny and Hannie, brothers Patrick, Billy and sister Biddy. Deeply regretted by his sons Michael, Don, Paul, Gerard and Stephen, daughter Caroline and their mother Sheila, brothers Tom, Christy, Mike and Jim, sisters Nora and Kate, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, staff and friends at Fr. Russell House, Limerick, relatives, neighbours & friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing at Fraser’s Funeral Home, Galbally, Co. Limerick E34 AE22, on Wednesday evening from 6pm-7.30pm. Remains arriving at Glenbrohane Church at 8.15pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Auraclaw Cemetery, Glenbrohane.

*******

May they all rest in peace.