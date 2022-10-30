Deaths in Limerick: Sunday, October 30, 2022

The death has occurred of Christopher (Christy) O'Neill, Buckley's Terrace, Dromcollogher, Limerick.
Passed away peacefully in Mallow General Hospital in the presence of his loving family on Saturday 29th October 2022.
Sadly missed by his loving wife Maura, daughters Sharon and Katie and son Noel. Predeceased by his baby daughter Mary and baby son Chris.
Deeply regretted by his brother Sonny, grandchildren Megan, Logan, Hunter, Croía and Ríon, sons in law Seán McCarthy and Seán Reilly, daughter in law Andrea O'Neill, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and his many friends.
Rest in Peace
Reposing at Mc Carthy's Funeral Home Dromcollogher on Monday from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving at St Bartholomew's Church Dromcollogher on Tuesday at 12.15pm for Requiem Mass at 12.30.
Burial afterwards in local cemetery.
Mass will be livestreamed at St Ita's Pastoral Unit
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May he rest in peace. To leave a message of condolence please click here
Limerick City and County Council has warned four elected councillors about their low attendance record at meetings
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.