30 Oct 2022

Deaths in Limerick - Saturday, October 29, 2022

Deaths in Limerick - Saturday, October 29, 2022

Reporter:

Limerick Live Reporter

29 Oct 2022 8:00 PM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

The death has occurred of Michael McDonagh

Of Derryhasna, O'Brien's Bridge and Carraroe, Galway

On October 28, 2022 peacefully at Milford Care Centre in the presence of his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Penelope, sons Peter and Michael, grandsons Oscar and Harry, brothers John Joe, Stephen, Bartly and Willie, sisters Bríd, Mary, Agnes and Ellen, extended family, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home Castleconnell on Tuesday, November 1, from 6pm to 7.30pm. Arrival on Wednesday, November 2, to St. Joseph’s Church, Castleconnell for Requiem Mass at 11.30am, which can be viewed on www.castleconnellparish.ie, burial afterwards in the new cemetery Clonboy, Bridgetown.

*******

The death has occurred of John (Jack) Neville

Of Drumcondra, Dublin and Pallaskenry

On October 29, 2022, peacefully at home in the loving care of his family, after a long illness; beloved husband of the late Kaye, loving father of Yvonne, JJ and Orla and cherished grandad to Cathal, James, Keith, Adrian, Cillian, Austin and Jane.

Very sadly missed by his loving family, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Jack will be reposing at the Kirwan Funeral Home, Fairview Strand on Tuesday, November 1 from 3pm to 7pm with family in attendance. Requiem Mass on Wednesday, November 2 at 10.30am in St. Columba’s Church, Iona Road followed by cremation at Glasnevin Crematorium.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

For livestreaming of Jack’s Mass please visit: https://www.ionaroadparish.ie/mass-times/webcam/

*******

The death has occurred of John O' Mahony

Of Ballyrune, Kildimo

Passed away peacefully in Thorpe’s Nursing Home on Saturday, October 29, 2022.

Funeral arrangements later.

*******

The death has occurred of John Joe O'Farrell

Of Cappanahanna, Murroe

On October 29, 2022, suddenly and peacefully at his residence. Beloved son of the late Willie and Bridget and brother of the late Willie, Kathleen and Bridie and nephew of the late Catherine Healy. Sadly missed by his loving sister Mary Byrnes and brother Pat, brothers in law Michael O’Connell and Michael Byrnes, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport on Monday, October 31, from 5.30pm to 7pm with removal to the Holy Rosary Church, Murroe. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, November 1, at 11.30am, burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery. Newport.

*******

The death has occurred of Eileen Ryan (née MacDermott)

Of Navan Road, Dublin and Denmark Street, Limerick City

On October 29, 2022. Predeceased by her loving husband Jim. Sadly missed and loved by her heartbroken children Deirdre, Gráinne, Hugh and Eoin, their partners, all her grandchildren and her best friend Zelda.

May she rest in peace

A private family funeral will be held for Eileen in St Michael's Church, Denmark Street, Limerick on Monday, October 31, 2022.

*******

May they all rest in peace. To leave a note of condolence, please click here

