29 Oct 2022

Deaths in Limerick - Friday, October 28, 2022

Deaths in Limerick - Friday, October 28, 2022

28 Oct 2022 8:00 PM

The death has occurred of Dan Cooke

Of Kilbehenny and Mitchelstown, Cork

On October 28, 2022 peacefully at Cork University Hospital, Dan, predeceased by his parents Dave and Biddy, brother Michael and sister Hannah. Sadly missed by his brothers David, Patsy, John and Gerry, Hannah’s husband Pat Donovan, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and large circle of friends.

May he rest in peace

Funeral arrangements later

*******

The death has occurred of Cornelius McAuliffe (Neilie Mac)

Of Cois na hAbhainn, Dromcollogher and Broadford

Cois na hAbhainn and Clonmore, Dromcollogher and formerly of Farrihy, Broadford.

On October 28, 2022, peacefully, at Adare and District Nursing Home. Predeceased by his sister and brothers. Sadly missed by his wife Mary, stepdaughters Eileen and Noreen, stepson Thomas, nieces, nephew and their families, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in peace

Arriving at the Church of Our Lady of the Snows, Broadford on Sunday for requiem Mass at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in Springfield Cemetery.

*******

The death has occurred of Andrew McNamara

Of The Park Retirement Village, Castletroy

Late of Skehanagh and Kilpeacon, Crecora, USA, and Raheny, Co Dublin.

Passed away peacefully at the University Hospital Limerick on October 28, 2022.

Sadly missed by his sister-in-law Mary, nieces, nephews. neighbours and family.

May he rest in peace.

Arriving to Ss. Peter and Paul's Church, Crecora, for requiem Mass at 10am on Monday morning, October 31 followed by cremation service at Shannon Crematorium at 12noon.

Family flowers only, please.

*******

May they all rest in peace. To leave a message of condolence, please click here

