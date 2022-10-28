Deaths in Limerick - Friday, October 28, 2022

The death has occurred of Dan Cooke
Of Kilbehenny and Mitchelstown, Cork
On October 28, 2022 peacefully at Cork University Hospital, Dan, predeceased by his parents Dave and Biddy, brother Michael and sister Hannah. Sadly missed by his brothers David, Patsy, John and Gerry, Hannah’s husband Pat Donovan, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and large circle of friends.
May he rest in peace
Funeral arrangements later
*******
The death has occurred of Cornelius McAuliffe (Neilie Mac)
Of Cois na hAbhainn, Dromcollogher and Broadford
Cois na hAbhainn and Clonmore, Dromcollogher and formerly of Farrihy, Broadford.
On October 28, 2022, peacefully, at Adare and District Nursing Home. Predeceased by his sister and brothers. Sadly missed by his wife Mary, stepdaughters Eileen and Noreen, stepson Thomas, nieces, nephew and their families, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Rest in peace
Arriving at the Church of Our Lady of the Snows, Broadford on Sunday for requiem Mass at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in Springfield Cemetery.
*******
The death has occurred of Andrew McNamara
Of The Park Retirement Village, Castletroy
Late of Skehanagh and Kilpeacon, Crecora, USA, and Raheny, Co Dublin.
Passed away peacefully at the University Hospital Limerick on October 28, 2022.
Sadly missed by his sister-in-law Mary, nieces, nephews. neighbours and family.
May he rest in peace.
Arriving to Ss. Peter and Paul's Church, Crecora, for requiem Mass at 10am on Monday morning, October 31 followed by cremation service at Shannon Crematorium at 12noon.
Family flowers only, please.
*******
May they all rest in peace. To leave a message of condolence, please click here
Abbeyfeale-based photographer John Morris and volunteers Aoife Keogh and Marian Harnett who 'bared all' for a special fundraising calendar which will be launched this weekend
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.