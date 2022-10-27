Deaths in Limerick - Thursday, October 27, 2022

The death has occurred of David (Dave) Doody

Of Knockulcare, Mountcollins, Limerick, Cork and Kerry

Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, in the wonderful care of the Palliative Care Team at University Hospital Kerry on Thursday, October 27, 2022.

Dave is very sadly missed by his son David, daughters Amanda Jane and Charlene, their mother Lilly, grandchildren Daithí, Sorcha, Cían and Fíonn, sons-in-law Anthony and Declan, daughter-in-law Kathryn, brothers John and Willie, sister Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Dave is predeceased by his parents David and Josie.

Rest in peace

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Sunday from 6.00pm until 8.00pm.

Funeral cortege will depart Dave’s home on Monday at 10.30am to arrive at The Church of The Assumption, Mountcollins for Requiem Mass at 11.00am.

Requiem Mass will be live streamed on Templeglantine Tournafulla Mountcollins parish Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/ttmparish

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

*******

The death has occurred of Julie Fitzgerald (née Collins)

Of Carrigeen, Croom

On October 27, 2022

Peacefully in the wonderful care of all the staff at Milford Care Centre. Daughter of the late Richard and Mary, sister of the late Aggie. Sadly missed by her sorrowing family Caroline, Patrick, Claire and Stephen, brothers Dick and Tom, sister Mary, sons in law Liam and Tom, daughters in law Carmen and Avril, adoring grandchildren Ignacia, Aidan, Paddy, Oisin, Darragh, Gillian, Cillian, Leah, Ciara, Luke and Niamh, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and her many friends.

Rest in peace.

Reposing this Friday evening at Daffy's Funeral Home, Croom from 6pm with evening prayers at 7:30pm. Removal to arrive Saturday for 12noon funeral Mass in St Mary's Church, Croom with burial immediately afterwards in Relig Mhuire, Croom.

Julia's funeral mass will be live streamed and can be viewed by visiting: http://croomparish.ie/webcam/.

*******

The death has occurred of Pat (Patrick) Hogan

Of Dromcollogher and Douglas, Cork

Supervisor traffic warden of Cork City. Passed away suddenly and peacefully at home October 25, 2022. Sadly missed by his beloved partner of many wonderful years Ann Barrett (née Mulcahy) devoted step father of Jason (Barrett) and wife Rhona, Kelly Ann (Barrett) and partner Paul. Beloved step grandfather of Holly, Amy, Charlie and Calum. Daughters Sheena and Emma and grandchildren. Sadly missed by brothers in law, sisters in law, mother in law, nieces, nephews, Nicky Robinson and a wide circle of friends and neighbours.

Rest in peace

Reposing at McCarthy's Funeral Home, Dromcollogher on Friday, October 28, 2022 from 6pm to 7pm. Arriving at St Bartholomew's Church, Dromcollogher at 11.40 on Saturday morning, October 29, for requiem Mass at 12pm. Burial afterwards in local cemetery. Family flowers only and donations, if desired, to Dromcollogher Respite Centre. A sincere thank you to the nurses and manager and all the staff and paramedics and Gardaí for all their help on Tuesday.

May you rest in eternal peace. Loved always.

*******

The death has occurred of Ann McNicholas (née Molloy)

Of Croom, Limerick

Peacefully in Milford Care Centre on October 25, 2022.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Tony ,sons Graham and Keith, daughter Sharon (Noonan), family Paul, Patsy and Willie, son-in-law Kieran, daughter-in-law Niamh, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends especially Margaret.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre

Messages of support and sympathy can be left for the family through O’Grady Funeral Directors, Ballingarry, Co. Limerick.

Funeral arrangements later.

*******

The death has occurred of Seanie O'Keeffe

Of Bridge Terrace, Knocklon

On October 26, 2022. Predeceased by his parents Timmy and Kathleen, brothers Tommy and Thady, sisters Nelly (Kiely, Galbally), Kate (McDowell, London). Deeply regretted by his loving wife Joanne, daughters Martina (Roake, Tipperary), Yvonne (Edinborough, Kilshane, Tipperary), brothers Jimmy (Golden), Paddy (London), Bobby (Knocklong), sister Mary-Teresa (London), sons-in-law John & James, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Holly, Kerri, Nathen, Lottie, Zara, Noah, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in peace.

Reposing at his brother Bobby’s residence, Grange Rd., Knocklong, Co. Limerick V35 D866 on Friday evening from 4pm-6pm. Seanie’s funeral cortége will arrive at Knocklong Church on Saturday at 12:45pm for 1pm Mass. Mass will be live streamed (when link is available). Followed by cremation at 3pm in Shannon Crematorium.

Family flowers only please.

*******

The death has occurred of Patrick Joseph (Joe) Lyons

Of New Street, Abbeyfeale, Limerickk, Cork and Kerry

Passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family and with the support of the Palliative Care Team on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Joe, beloved husband of the late Teresa, is very sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sons Conor, John and Pat, daughters Kathleen (Horan) and Anne (McAuliffe), grandchildren David, Jack, Brian, Eimear, Darragh, Conor, Rachael, Ian, Mark and Brendan, daughter-in-law Margaret, sons-in-law Paud and John, niece-in-law Maura, neighbours, relatives and friends. Joe is predeceased by his sisters-in-law Mairéad Mullane, Anna Aherne and Sr. Cornelius, and his brother-in-law Patrick Mullane.

Rest in peace

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Friday, October 28, from 6pm until 8pm. Funeral cortege will depart Joe’s home on Saturday at 9.30am en route to the Church of The Assumption, Abbeyfeale to arrive for requiem Mass at 10am. Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following link: www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish. Interment afterwards in Reilig Íde Naofa, Abbeyfeale.

Family flowers only please.

*******

May they all rest in peace. To leave a message of condolence, please click here