Deaths in Limerick: Wednesday, October 26, 2022

The death has occurred of JACK O'RIORDAN of Bandon Road, Cork City, Cork / Cahersiveen, Kerry / Ballyclough, Limerick.



On October 24 2022, unexpectedly at his family residence in Cork, JACK beloved husband of the late Mary (nee O’Donoghue) and much-loved father of Seán and Owen, dear brother of Helen and Margaret (Sr. Dolores). Brother-in-law of the late Donal. Deeply regretted by his loving sons, daughter-in-law Nisha, brothers-in-law John and Paul, sisters-in-law Kitty, Breda and Frances and their families, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Fordes Funeral Home, South Gate Bridge on Thursday (27th) from 5.00pm until 6.00pm. Requiem Mass on Friday (28th) at 11.00am at Church of the Immaculate Conception, The Lough which may be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/thelough. Reposing at Daly’s Funeral Home, Caherciveen on Friday (28th) from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 2.00pm in the Daniel O’Connell Memorial Church, Caherciveen, funeral afterwards to Relig Chill Fhaoláin Cemetery, Caherciveen.

No flowers please, donations in lieu to Caherciveen Social Services.

-----------------------

The death has occurred of Francis (Juicy) O'Reilly of Ferrybridge, Clarina, Limerick.

Peacefully at Milford Care Centre surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents and brothers. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Deirdre, son Thomas, daughter Donna, daughter in law Caroline, son in law Dillon, doting grandchildren Ruby, Patrick, Aoibheann and Aidan, brothers Billy and Ger, aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews, relatives and friends.

May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing at St. Joseph’s Church, Ballybrown on Thursday, 27th October, between 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm. Funeral mass on Friday, 28th October, at 12:00 noon followed by burial in Kilkeedy Cemetery.

House Private.

Family flowers only.

Donations, in lieu, to Milford Care Centre.

-----------------------

The death has occurred of Hannah O'Flaherty (née Mackessy) of 30 St.Mary's Park, Rathkeale, Limerick, V94 T9Y7.



30 St.Mary's Park, Rathkeale and formerly Duxtown, Rathkeale, Co. Limerick.

Peacefully in University Hospital Limerick on October 25th,2022 surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her parents Patrick and Catherine.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Mike, son Michael, daughters Kate, Fiona and Ciara, son-in-law David, partners Ken and Mike, grandson Ryan, brother Jim, sister Kitty, brother-in-law, nephew, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing in her home at 30 St.Mary's Park, Rathkeale, Co.Limerick (V94T9Y7) this Thursday evening, October 27th, from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Arriving at St.Mary's Church, Rathkeale on Friday for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Messages of support and sympathy can be left for the family via the condolences button or through O’Grady Funeral Directors, Ballingarry, Co. Limerick.

-----------------------

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Kitty) Moore (née Lynch) of Hillside Drive, Athea, Limerick.

Kathleen passed away peacefully on 25th October 2022 at Limerick University Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, after an illness bravely borne. (Aged 87yrs)

Predeceased by her loving husband Paddy.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her heart broken family, son Pa, daughters Margaret (O’Keeffe) & Catherine, son-in-law Richard, grandchildren Rachel, Lisa & Richie, sisters Mary (Lynch) & Ann (Farrell – UK), brother Dan, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, kind neighbours and a very large circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Kelly’s Funeral Home, Athea on Thursday Evening (27th Oct) from 6.00pm to 8.00pm, followed by prayers at 8.00pm.

Requiem Mass on Friday (28th Oct) at 12 noon in St. Bartholomew’s Church, Athea followed by burial in Templeathea Cemetery.

The Mass will be live-streamed by clicking the link below.

Family Flowers Only Please.

Donations if desired to ‘Friends of St. Ita’s or Dialysis Unit of UHL.

‘Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hAnam dílis’

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book at the bottom of the page.

-----------------------

The death has occurred of Cornelius (Conor) CAGNEY of Woodlands, Naas, Kildare / Croom, Limerick.

Peacefully in the tender care of the staff of Naas Hospital, Cornelius passed away surrounded by his devoted daughters.

Beloved husband of the late Helena, sadly missed by his loving daughters Genevieve and Hélène, son-in-law Kieron, grandchildren Maëlle, Aela and Tadg. Deeply regretted by his sister Breda, brothers Liam, Vincent, John, Gerard and Martin, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

“May Cornelius Rest In Peace”

Reposing at the George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Thursday October 27, 5pm to 7pm, with prayers at 6.30pm. Funeral on Friday morning with Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Peter’s Church, Two Mile House, Naas followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass may be be streamed by clicking the link below.

House Strictly Private Please.

-----------------------

