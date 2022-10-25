Deaths in Limerick - Tuesday, October 25, 2022

The death has occurred of Mary Tarry (née Paterson) of Adare, Limerick / Croom, Limerick.

Mary died peacefully on October 24, 2022.

Beloved wife of the late Tony.

Sadly missed by her loving family Charles, Caroline and Jack.

Service on Tuesday, November 1st at 12 noon in Church of Ireland, Adare with burial immediately afterwards in the old cemetery Adare.

Condolence book open via the link below.

-----------------------------

The death has occurred of James O'Donnell of Ardpatrick, Limerick.



The death has occurred of James O'Donnell, Bristol, England and formerly of Coombs, Ardpatrick, Co. Limerick, on February 20th 2022, peacefully in England. Beloved son of the late Michael and Josephine.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, daughters Josephine and Marguerite, sons Michael and the late Sean, sisters Mary and Eileen, brothers Ned, John, Christy, Michael and the late Patsy, extended family, relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends - both in England and at home.

May He Rest In Peace.

James's Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Patrick's Church, Ardpatrick on Friday, 28th of October, at 12 noon, with burial afterwards to The Hill Cemetery.

Messages of sympathy can be left in the link below, Mass Cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Daffy’s Funeral Directors, Kilmallock.

-----------------------------------

The death has occurred of Gretta Bucke (née Hartigan) of Coolygorman, Broadford, Limerick.



Gretta died on 24th October 2022, peacefully at her home.

Loving mother of the late Garry and Nigel. Sadly missed by her loving husband Jack, sons John and Richie, daughters Siobhán and Lorraine, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.



Rest in Peace.



Reposing at Sextons Funeral Home, Broadford on Wednesday from 6pm to 8pm.

Arriving at the Church of Our Lady of the Snows, Broadford on Thursday for Requiem Mass at 2.30pm. Burial afterwards in Springfield Cemetery.

------------------------------

May they all rest in peace.

To leave a message of condolence please click here