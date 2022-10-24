Deaths in Limerick: Monday, October 24, 2022

Messages of condolence may be left here.

THE DEATH has occurred of Michael Ahern, Shannon, Clare / Ennis, Clare / Limerick



Michael Ahern, Shannon, Co. Clare and formerly of Limerick and Ennis, Co. Clare, October 9th 2022 (peacefully) in Spain. Survived by his daughter Lindsay, son Brian, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, brothers John, Bill and Gerard, sister Liz, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

A Funeral Service will take place at Shannon Crematorium on Wednesday (26th October) at 2pm. May He Rest in Peace.

---------------------------------

The death has occurred of Leslie Cowpar, Raheen, Limerick



Leslie Cowpar (Raheen, Limerick) 23rd October 2022, peacefully at St. Michael’s Nursing Home, Caherconlish.

Beloved husband of Sylvia. Dearly loved father of Gordon. Father-in-law to Diane. Sadly missed by his loving grandchildren David and his wife Niamh, Andrew and his partner Alison, sister-in-law Vida and her sons Leslie and John, extended family and friends. Predeceased by his brother Gordon.

Funeral arriving at St. Mary’s Cathedral, Bridge Street on Thursday 27th October for Funeral Service at 2.00pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

---------------------------------

The death has occurred of John Hunt, Chapelizod, Dublin / Foynes, Limerick



Hunt, John – 22 October 2022 (Chapelizod and formerly of Foynes Co. Limerick) passed away peacefully in St. James Hospital)

Sadly, missed by his wife Norah and dearly loved and devoted father to Sean, Caroline and Elaine, daughter-in-law Fabiana, son-in-law George, beloved grandchildren Donacha and Alexandra, neighbours and friends.

Removal on Wednesday morning, 26th October 2022, to St. Philomena’s Church, Palmerstown, arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am, followed by burial in Robertstown Cemetery, Foynes, Co. Limerick arriving for 2.30pm, where John will be buried with his late parents.

---------------------------------

The death has occurred of John Liffey, Laurel Hill Avenue, South Circular Road, Limerick



John Liffey of Laurel Hill Avenue, South Circular Road, Limerick, passed away suddenly, on 23rd October 2022.

Sadly missed by his sisters Caroline and Julie, brothers Fergus and Robert, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing this Thursday afternoon (Oct. 27th) at Cross's Funeral Home, Lower Gerald Griffin St., Limerick from 1pm to 2pm. Humanist Service will follow at 3pm at Shannon Crematorium.

---------------------------------

The death has occurred of Breda Whelan (née Rafferty), Castletroy Heights, Castletroy, Limerick / Killaloe, Clare



Breda Whelan née Rafferty (Castletroy Heights, Castletroy, Limerick and formerly of Killaloe, Co. Clare) 23rd October 2022, peacefully, at The Park Nursing Home, Castletroy. Beloved wife of the late Darius.

Dearly loved mother of John, Darius, Colm, Niamh, and the late Tomás. Sadly missed by her loving brother Pat, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street, on Tuesday evening 25th October from 5.30pm to 7pm.

Funeral arriving at St. Mary Magdalene Church, Monaleen, on Wednesday, 26th October, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Kilmurry Cemetery.

---------------------------------

The death has occurred of Mary Hennessy (née Moynihan), Ballyorgan, Limerick, V35 N566



Mary Hennessy (nee Moynihan) Ballyorgan, Kilfinane, Co.Limerick.

Peacefully in the loving care of family and the wonderful staff of Cork University Hospital. Now reunited with her late brother Tom.

Much loved and sadly missed by her loving husband Stephen, sister Helen. Sons and Daughters Helen, Jimmy, Paddy, Valerie, Tina, Stephen and Noel. Sons in law Paddy, Eugene and Billy. Daughters in law Elaine and Gillian. Partners Anne Marie and Aisling. Adored grandchildren, Nieces and Nephews, kind neighbours and many friends.

Mary will be reposing at her family home Ballyorgan, Kilfinane, Co. Limerick. Eircode V35N566 on Tuesday 25th October from 5-8 pm.

Arriving into St. Joseph’s Church Ballyorgan for requiem mass at 1pm Wednesday 26th followed by burial in Glenroe Cemetery.

---------------------------------