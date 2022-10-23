Deaths in Limerick: Sunday, October 23, 2022

The death has occurred of Brendan Murray, Killaloe and formerly of Revington Circle, North Circular Road, Limerick. Former vice president of the Shannon Rowing Club and student of Crescent College.
Peacefully at University Hospital Limerick. He will be missed by his children Jenny and Stephen, his grandchildren, Jack, Molly, Lily, Robyn and Ronan, his brother Peter, nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Predeceased by his brothers Billy, Richard, Tony, Michael, his sister Ursula and his parents William and Violet.
Funeral arriving at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road on Tuesday 25th October for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by Cremation Service at Shannon Crematorium at 2pm.
Nobody ever truly leaves, and nobody is ever born who has not been here before already.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May he rest in peace. To leave a message of condolence please click here
Jared Harris with representatives of University College Cork announcing the donation of the Richard Harris Archive
How does your garden grow? Brid Lang, Ballyneety Community Development Association chairperson, with Michael John Cosgrave, caretaker, and Jim Browne, gardener | PICTURES: Kieran Ryan-Benson
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.