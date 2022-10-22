Deaths in Limerick - Saturday, October 22

The death has occurred of Niall Hanley, Meadowlands and William Street, Askeaton, Limerick



The death has occurred of Niall Hanley late of Meadowlands, Askeaton and 5 William Street, Askeaton, peacefully after a long illness bravely borne in the tender care of Killeline Nursing Home, Newcastlewest.

Predeceased by his loving parents Timmy and Celestine, brother Ken and sister Bridgette. Deeply regretted by his daughter Megan, son Aidan, brothers Adrian and Timothy, uncle Rev. Fr John Fitzgibbon, nephews, nieces, grandnephew, grandnieces, cousins, brother in law, sisters in law, relatives and many friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Kieran Madigan's Funeral Home, Askeaton V94 K598, this Sunday evening from 5pm. Removal at 7pm to St Mary’s Church, Askeaton. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon, followed by burial in Kilcornan Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Crumlin Childrens Hospital.

--------------------------------

The death has occurred of Tony O'Connor, Garage and Recovery Service, Main Street, Croom, Limerick



October 21st 2022 peacefully in the wonderful care of all the staff at Milford Care Centre after a long illness bravely borne.

Son of the late Tom and Ellen O'Connor and brother of the late Sr. Helen.

Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife Maureen, sons Paul and Damien, daughters Edel, Trisha and Eilish, their partners, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Willie, sister-in-law Ann, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing Sunday evening at Daffy's Funeral Home, Croom from 5 to 6:30 pm. Removal to arrive Monday morning at St Mary's Church, Croom for 12 noon funeral Mass with burial afterwards in Relig Mhuire, Croom.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Milford Care Centre.

--------------------------------

The death has occurred of Noel REAL, Ballinacurra Gardens, Ballinacurra, Limerick. Noel died peacefully, at home.

Beloved husband of the late Margaret and dearest father of Kim, Alan, Kenneth & Lyndsay. Deeply regretted by his sons-in-law Bobby & John, Andrea, grandchildren Sarah, Robin, Ellie, Gavin, Nicole, Nathan, Connor, Lana & Alyssa, brother John, sisters Brenda & Pauline, nieces, nephews, many relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Monday 24th October from 5pm – 6.30pm.

Funeral arriving at Our Lady of Lourdes, Childers Road for Requiem Mass on Tuesday 25th October at 11am.

--------------------------------

The death has occurred of Gary Lawlor, Greenfields, Rosbrien, Limerick



Gary Lawlor (Greenfields, Rosbrien, Limerick) 21st October 2022, peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Beloved husband of Teresa. Dearly loved father of Jennifer, Damian, Marese and Garrett.

Sadly missed by his daughters-in-law Ceris and Victoria, beloved grandchildren Ciara, Dylan, Liam, Lara, Tomás, Cian, Maggie-Rose, brother Gay, sister Ruth, extended family and friends. Predeceased by his brother Ronnie. May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Monday evening 24th October from 5.30pm to 7pm.

Funeral arriving at Our Lady of Lourdes Church on Tuesday 25th October for Requiem Mass at 1pm with burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre or the Irish Cancer Society.

--------------------------------

The death has occurred of Bernie Carroll (née Fitzpatrick), Knocklong, Limerick



Bernie Carroll (née Fitzpatrick) Knocklong, Co.Limerick, peacefully in the loving care of the staff at St. Anthony's Nursing Home, Pallasgreen. October 22nd 2022.

Predeceased by her husband Jimmy, brothers Jimmy, Tommy and Fr. John, sisters Peggy, Kitty, Nancy and Teresa, son-in-law Brendan Hunt.

Sadly missed by her sons John, Noel and Dermot, daughters Joan Hunt (Sandyford), and Marie Smith (Nenagh), son-in-law Vince, daughter-in-law Fiona, grandson Ben, granddaughter Maura, sister-in-law Eileen Fitzpatrick, nephew, nieces, relatives, cousins, neighbours & friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at St. Joseph's Church Knocklong, Co. Limerick on Sunday evening from 6 to 8pm. Requiem Mass at 11:30am on Monday, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

--------------------------------

