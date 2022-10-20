Deaths in Limerick - Thursday, October 20, 2022

The death has occurred of William (Billy) Casey

Of Deebert, Kilmallock

Suddenly at his residence. Predeceased by sisters Mary and Eileen and brother Mossie. Deeply regretted by nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, cousins, relatives & kind neighbours and friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing at McCarthy's Funeral Home, Killmallock Friday, October 21, between 6:00pm to 7:30pm. Arriving at S.S Peter & Paul's Church, Kilmallock Saturday, October 22, for 12noon mass. Burial afterwards to Ballingaddy Cemetery.

*******

The death has occurred of Gay Dillon (née DeLacey)

Of Clansfort Avenue, Rathbane

On October 19, peacefully after a short illness surrounded by her family and friends at Milford Care Centre. Beloved wife of the late Andy. Sadly missed by her loving family and friends.

May she rest in peace

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Sunday evening, October 23 from 4.30pm to 6pm. Requiem Mass at Our Lady of Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro on Monday, October 24, 2022 at 11am with burial afterwards in Mount St Lawrence Cemetery Extension.

*******

The death has occurred of Terry Hogan (née Doran)

Of The Avenue, Adare and formerly of Blackabbey, Adare

On October 19, 2022, peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Caherass Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Noel G. and dearly loved mother of Noelle Hogan-Chambers (Galway) and Patrick. Adored grandmother of Simon. Sadly missed by her loving son-in-law Des, Patrick’s partner James, sisters Ann and Miriam, brothers Brendan and Noel, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, godchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Funeral arriving at Holy Trinity Abbey Church, Adare on Saturday, October 22, for requiem Mass at 1pm with burial afterwards in St. Nicholas' Cemetery. House private please.

Terry’s Requiem Mass can be viewed at https://www.adareparish.ie/webcam/

*******

The death has occurred of Micheál (Michael) Keating.

Ex of GVM.

Of Rathnasare, Rathkeale.

Died, peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Nenagh Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Margaret and brother Willie (Shanagolden). Deeply regretted by his sisters Lil, Ita, Mary, brothers Pat and Denis, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, sisters-in-law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing at Magner's Funeral Home, Rathkeale on Friday from 6pm to 7.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Rathkeale. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

*******

The death has occurred of Diarmuid O'Connor

5 Daarwood, Newcastle West, Limerick, V42 NY16 and Tadhg O'Connor Hardware Ltd.

Peacefully at home on October 18, 2022.

Sadly missed by his partner Claudine and daughter Clara.

Deeply regretted by his loving parents Tadhg and Christine, brothers Brian, Tadhg Jnr and Eoin, sisters-in-law,nephews, nieces, uncle, aunts relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at his residence No 5. Daarwood, Newcastlewest, (V42 NY16) this Friday evening, October 21, from 5pm to 8pm.

Arriving on Saturday to the Church of The Immaculate Conception, Newcastle West for 11.30am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

Messages of support and sympathy can be left for the family through O’Grady Funeral Directors, Ballingarry.

*******

The death has occurred of Oliver Plunkett

Of Claughaun Avenue, Garryowen

Formerly of Upper William Street.

Oliver died, peacefully, in his 100th year, surrounded by his loving family, at his home.

Beloved husband of the late Maura.

Very deeply regretted by his son John, daughters Dolores, Geraldine, Ann, Carmel and Nancy, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at Cross's funeral home, Gerald Griffin Street, Saturday, October 22 from 10.30am to 12.30pm, with Removal afterwards to St. John's Cathedral, arriving for Requiem Mass at 1pm, funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

Oliver's Requiem Mass will be streamed live at https://www.churchservices.tv/limerickcathedral

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Limerick Marine Search and Rescue.

*******

The death has occurred of William (Billy) Collins

Of Knocknagorna, Athea

Formerly of Chicago and London hurling clubs. Billy passed away peacefully on the October 19, 2022 in the loving care of the staff of St Ita’s Community Hospital in his 94th year. Predeceased by his parents Pat and Mary, brothers Mike, Jack, Paddy and JP, sisters Joan, Eileen and Sr Hilda, Nephews Pat, James, Denis, Billy and Michael McDermott. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his brother Dan (Chicago), sister-in-law Birdie, nephews, nieces, other relatives kind neighbours and a large circle of friends both in Ireland and abroad.

Rest In peace

Reposing at Kelly’s Funeral Home, Athea, on Friday evening, October 21 from 6pm-8pm with prayers at 8pm in the funeral home. Requiem Mass Saturday, October 22 at 1.30pm in St Bartholomew’s Church, Athea. Burial afterwards in Templeathea Cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations, in lieu, to The Bluebell Unit of St Ita’s Hospital, Newcastle West.

The Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/athea

*******

