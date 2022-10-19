Deaths in Limerick: Wednesday, October 19, 2022

The death has occurred of Gordon Ryan formerly of Ballyclough Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston, Limerick.



Very deeply regretted by his children Dean, Gordon Junior, Margaret, Shaun and their mother Angela, grandchildren, sisters Josephine, Caroline and Mary, other relatives and friends.

Predeceased by his parents John and Josephine and brothers Paddy, Eddie, Willie and John.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Saturday (October 22nd) from 11am to 12pm, with removal afterwards to St. John's Cathedral, arriving for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm, funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret.

Gordon's Requiem Mass will be streamed live by clicking the link below.

The death has occurred of Bridget McSweeney (née Guiry) of Loughill, Limerick

Peacefully on Tuesday 18th October 2022 in the tender care of The Orchid Unit, St. Ita's Hospital, Newcastle West, Co. Limerick surrounded by her loving family.

Deeply regretted by her loving Husband Gerard and Sons Sean & Gearòid. Pre-deceased by her Brothers John & Davy.

Bridget will be sadly missed by her Sister Mary, Brothers Jimmy , Frank & Mike, Brother in Law, Sisters in Law, relatives, kind neighbours & many friends.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Madigan's Funeral Home Shanagolden from 6pm - 8pm on Thursday 20th October.

Cremation in Shannon Crematorium on Friday 21st October.

No flowers please. Donations if desired to the Orchid Unit, St. Ita's Hospital, Newcastle West.

The death has occurred of John Madden of Glenview Gardens, Farranshone, Limerick.

Peacefully at University Hospital Limerick. Sadly missed by his loving daughters Gráinne and Sháuna and their mother Geraldine, his loving partner Mary and her children David, Geoffrey, Maria, Frank, Michael and Sarah, his brothers Patrick and TJ, sisters Theresa, Anne and Ailish, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and a wide circle of friends. Predeceased by his loving parents John and Mary and brother Bill.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Thursday evening (October 20th) from 7:45pm to 9:00 pm. Funeral arriving at St. Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand on Friday (October 21st) for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in Old Mungret Cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

The death has occurred of Dr Mirette Hanley Corboy (née Fitzgerald), late of Clancy Strand, Limerick and formerly of La Ramure, North Circular Road, Limerick City, Limerick.



Dr Mirette Hanley Corboy (née Fitzgerald), former Managing Director of Portland Estates (Limerick), former President of the Construction Industry Federation and former Governor of the University of Limerick, former Chairperson Limerick Youth Service, late of Clancy Strand, Limerick and formerly of La Ramure, North Circular Road, Limerick. 18th October 2022, peacefully in the gentle care of the staff of UHL, Limerick and in the presence of her loving family.

Loving wife of the late Sean and Tony, beloved mother of Nigel, Mirette and Melvyn. Beloved sister to Geraldine pre-deceased. Sadly missed by her sisters Noëlle and Eileen, brothers-in-law Michael and Denis, daughters-in-law Jan and Grainne, son-in-law Paul, cherished and adored grandmother of Ciara, Rachel, Seán and Conor, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, 40 Thomas Street, Limerick, V94 FT85 on Friday evening (21st October) from 5.30pm to 7.00 pm. Funeral arriving to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road on Saturday (22nd October) for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in Mount Saint Lawrence Cemetery Extension.

The live stream for the Requiem Mass can be viewed by clicking the link below.

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Halpin of Killeen, Ballylanders, Limerick / Ballylanders, Limerick



Funeral Arrangements Later.

The death has occurred of Eileen O'Connor (née Aherne) of Carrickerry West, Limerick



Died peacefully on 19th October 2022 at her residence. Wife of the late Sean. Deeply regretted by her son Patrick, daughters Mary (Hennessy) and Sharon (Quinn), sons-in-law Dan and Mike, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at St Mary’s Church, Carrickerry this Friday 21st October from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem mass on Saturday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Ardagh cemetery. Messages of condolence can be offered by clicking on the link below.

