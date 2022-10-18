Deaths in Limerick - Tuesday, October 18, 2022

The death has occurred of Michael Kennedy of Ballinacarriga, Kildimo, Limerick / Nenagh, Tipperary.



Michael died peacefully, at Milford Care Centre, predeceased by his parents Patrick and Margaret Kennedy and his brother Pakie.

Sadly missed by his loving sisters Josie and Mary, nieces, nephews, cousins, the Salmon family Brigid, Erika, Aaron and Kayla, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Wednesday at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh (E45 WF59), from 6pm with rosary at 7.30pm.

Funeral arriving on Thursday to The Church of the Holy Spirit, Youghalarra (Newtown) (E45 HD98), for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Youghalarra Cemetery.

May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.

The death has occurred of Patie Mulqueen of Ballyguile, Castletown, Kilmallock, Limerick.



Peacefully on October 17th 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Nora (née O'Connor), sons Aidan, Shane, Kieran and Conor, daughter Louise ( Enright), son-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister Chris (O'Connor),brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, great-grandchild, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at O'Grady's Funeral Home Ballingarry (V94TW13) this Wednesday evening October 19th, from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving on Thursday to St.Joseph's Church Granagh for 1pm Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

The death has occurred of Jeremiah Ryan of Eyon, Cappamore, Limerick.



Jeremiah died on October 16th 2022 peacefully at Sonas Melview Nursing Home, Clonmel, in his 92nd year.

Predeceased by his brothers John and Pat and his sister Margaret. Sadly missed by his beloved Margaret, daughter Annie, sons Jerry, John and Larry and their mother Annie, brothers Denis, Stephen, Michael, Joe and Matt, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in peace.

Reposing at Lynch-Kelly Funeral Home Cappamore Wednesday evening from 6 o’clock with removal at 7.30 o’clock to St. Michael’s Church Cappamore. Requiem Mass Thursday at 11.30 o’clock with burial afterwards in Abington Cemetery.

