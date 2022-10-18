Search

18 Oct 2022

Deaths in Limerick - Tuesday, October 18, 2022

Deaths in Limerick - Tuesday, October 18, 2022

May they rest in peace

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

18 Oct 2022 6:00 PM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

The death has occurred of Michael Kennedy of Ballinacarriga, Kildimo, Limerick / Nenagh, Tipperary.

Michael died peacefully, at Milford Care Centre, predeceased by his parents Patrick and Margaret Kennedy and his brother Pakie.

Sadly missed by his loving sisters Josie and Mary, nieces, nephews, cousins, the Salmon family Brigid, Erika, Aaron and Kayla, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Wednesday at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh (E45 WF59), from 6pm with rosary at 7.30pm.

Funeral arriving on Thursday to The Church of the Holy Spirit, Youghalarra (Newtown) (E45 HD98), for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Youghalarra Cemetery.

Michael's Funeral Mass can be viewed on the link below.

If you would like to leave a message for the family, please click on the link below.

May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.

-----------------------------

The death has occurred of Patie Mulqueen of Ballyguile, Castletown, Kilmallock, Limerick.

Peacefully on October 17th 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Nora (née O'Connor), sons Aidan, Shane, Kieran and Conor, daughter Louise ( Enright), son-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister Chris (O'Connor),brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, great-grandchild, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at O'Grady's Funeral Home Ballingarry (V94TW13) this Wednesday evening October 19th, from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving on Thursday to St.Joseph's Church Granagh for 1pm Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Messages of support and sympathy can be left for the family via the link below or through O’Grady Funeral Directors, Ballingarry, Co. Limerick.

------------------------------

The death has occurred of Jeremiah Ryan of Eyon, Cappamore, Limerick.

Jeremiah died on October 16th 2022 peacefully at Sonas Melview Nursing Home, Clonmel, in his 92nd year.

Predeceased by his brothers John and Pat and his sister Margaret. Sadly missed by his beloved Margaret, daughter Annie, sons Jerry, John and Larry and their mother Annie, brothers Denis, Stephen, Michael, Joe and Matt, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in peace.

Reposing at Lynch-Kelly Funeral Home Cappamore Wednesday evening from 6 o’clock with removal at 7.30 o’clock to St. Michael’s Church Cappamore. Requiem Mass Thursday at 11.30 o’clock with burial afterwards in Abington Cemetery.

Requiem Mass will be streamed live at the link below.

If you wish to leave a message of sympathy for the family you may do so in the link below.

------------------------------

May they all rest in peace.

To leave a message of condolence please click here

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media