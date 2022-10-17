Deaths in Limerick: Monday, October 17, 2022

THE DEATH has occurred of Elizabeth (Lily) Spincer (née Morrissey) Formerly of St. Jude's Avenue, Ballysimon Road, Limerick City, Limerick

Late of Wickford, Essex, U.K., Harare Zimbabwe and St. Jude’s Avenue, Ballysimon Road, Limerick.

Lily died suddenly, on the 24th September 2022. Predeceased by her husband David, brother Anthony and sister Patricia.

Lily will be deeply missed by her son Martin, daughter Mary, beloved grandson Sean, son-in-law Jonathan Hayward, brother Ned, sister Marion, niece Margaret, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives and her many friends in Ireland, Zimbabwe and England.

Funeral mass on Thursday, 20th October, at 12.00 Noon in Our Lady Of Good Counsel Church, Wickford, Essex.



----------------------------

The death has occurred of Bridget Kenny (née Mc Mahon), Shanagarry, Newcastle West, Limerick



Bridget passed away, unexpectedly at home, on 16th October 2022. Bridget, beloved wife of Jim, loving mother of Patrick, John, Seamus and Brian.

Dear sister of Mary, Paddy, Mick and Willie. Deeply regretted by her loving family, her daughters-in-law, and adored grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, her many kind neighbours and a large circle of friends. Bridget is predeceased by her parents and brothers Jim and John. May Her Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Riedy's Funeral Home on Wednesday, 19th of October, from 5 o'clock to 7 o'clock. Arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception Newcastle West for 7.30 o'clock.

Requiem mass on Thursday, 20th October, at 2 o'clock in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newcastle West, with burial afterwards in Monagea Cemetery.

Donations, if desired, to Friends of St. Ita's Newcastle West

----------------------------

