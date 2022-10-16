Deaths in Limerick: Sunday, October 16, 2022

The death has occurred of Margaret O'KEEFFE (née Quaid), Knocknadiha, Tournafulla, Limerick.

In the tender care of the staff at Milford Care Centre, on Sunday, October 16th 2022. Margaret, beloved wife of the late Con O’Keeffe, devoted mother to John, mother-in-law to Aoife and loving Nana to Aaron and Cillian. Deeply missed by her son, daughter-in-law, grandsons, step-brothers and step-sisters, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Margaret Rest In Peace

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale, on Tuesday from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.00 a.m. in St. Patrick’s Church, Tournafulla, followed by private cremation at Shannon Crematorium.

Requiem Mass will be live streamed on Templeglantine Tournafulla Mountcollins parish Facebook page.

No flowers, please. Donations to Milford Care Centre in memory of Margaret.

House private, please.

House private, please.

The death has occurred of Katherine MURNANE (née McCarthy), Cahernorry, Ballysimon, Limerick, late of Doneraile, Co. Cork & former mid-wife at University Maternity Hospital, Limerick.

Katherine passed away peacefully in St. John’s Hospital.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Tom, sons Brendan & Dermot, daughter-in-law Lauren, grandchildren Josh, Roslyn & Lucia, brothers Cal, Paddy & Florence, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Pre-deceased by her brothers Denis, Kevin, Tim & Johnny.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Monday, 17th October from 5:30pm–7pm. Arriving at St. John’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass on Tuesday, 18th October, at 12 noon.

Mass will be live-streamed

Private Cremation will take place at a later date.

Family flowers only please; donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

House Private Please

House Private Please

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Moloney, Beechwood, Barnakyle, Patrickswell, Limerick.

Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff at Milford Care Centre. Very deeply regretted by his beloved and heartbroken wife Maureen (nee O’Dea), his cherished daughters Gillian and Amanda, sons in law Patrick and Stephen, adoring grandchildren Patrick, Darragh, Ellie-May, Hollie and John, Patrick’s partner Maria, great-grandson baby Patrick, sister Theresa, aunt, uncle, brothers in law, sisters in law, relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing Tuesday evening (18th October) at Daffy’s Funeral Home, Croom, from 6pm to 7pm. Removal to arrive on Wednesday morning (19th October) at Ss Peter and Paul Church, Crecora, for 11.30am requiem Mass with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Condolence book open by clicking the link below.

The death has occurred of Fiona Maher (née Ryan), Mahon, Cork and late of Ballybrood, Caherconlish, Co. Limerick.

Peacefully at Cork University Hospital, FIONA (late of Ballybrood, Caherconlish, Co. Limerick), beloved wife of Noel and loving mother of Lisa. Loving sisters Joan, Eileen, Mary, Bernie, Margaret, Ann, Geraldine and Noreen. Loving brothers Pat, Martin and Gerry.

Predeceased by her parents, brothers Tim, Gussie and sister Breda.

Sadly missed by her loving husband and family, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in the Temple Hill Funeral Home, Boreenmanna Road of Jerh. O’Connor Ltd. on Tuesday (October 18th) from 5pm to 6pm.

Requiem Mass at 11am on Wednesday (October 19th) in the Church of the Holy Cross, Mahon which can be viewed on https://www.mycondolences.ie/

Funeral afterwards to St. Michael’s Cemetery, Blackrock.

Family flowers only please, donations, in lieu, to the Irish Breast Cancer Association.

Family flowers only please, donations, in lieu, to the Irish Breast Cancer Association.

May she rest in peace

