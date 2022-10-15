Deaths in Limerick - Saturday, October 15

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Johanna) Healy (née Woulfe) of The Hill, Abbeyfeale. Late of Kilconlea Lower, Abbeyfeale.

Loving wife of the late Peter.

Very sadly missed by her son Nelius; daughters Carmel (Quirke), Breda (Murphy) and Martina (McAuliffe); daughter-in-law Mary Jo; sons-in-law Maurice, John and Liam; twelve adored grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, sister-in-law, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale, this Sunday from 6pm until 8pm.

Kathleen's Funeral cortege will depart from her home on Monday at 10.15am en route to The Church of The Assumption, Abbeyfeale, to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Reilig Íde Naofa, Abbeyfeale.

Family flowers only please. Donations, in lieu, to The National Council for the Blind of Ireland.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Lily) Woulfe (née Murray) of Lurriga Lodge, Patrickswell.

Beloved wife of Michael and dearly loved mother of Martin, Kieran and Lisa. Cherished grandmother to Shane, Kate Lua, Aoibhinn, Dylan and Leah.

Sadly missed by her loving daughters-in-law Siobhan (Lyons) and Emer (Sugrue); siblings Bridie, Michael, Willie, Josephine, Nuala and Gerard, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Predeceased by her brother Sean.

Reposing at her home (Eircode: V94H2W5) on Monday (October 17) from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass at the Church of the Blessed Virgin, Patrickswell on Tuesday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Crecora Cemetery - click here for live-stream.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Mid-West Parkinson’s Association or Milford Care Centre.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Michael Ryan of Main Street Oola.

Sadly missed by his wife Colleen, daughter Anne; sons Jerard and Peter; grandchildren, Jack, Alice, Sinead and Niamh; brothers and sisters, son in law, daughter in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, cousins. relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence in Oola on Monday (October 17) from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral Mass will take place at The Sacred Heart Church, Oola, at 11.30am on Tuesday (October 18) and burial afterwards in St. Anthony's Cemetery, Oola.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Mary Keane (née Curtin) of Cullane South, Ballylanders, Limerick Formerly of Donoughmore, Cork.

Pre-deceased by her parents Margaret and Sean and her brother Dan.

Deeply missed by her loving husband Billy; daughters Caroline, Miriam and Anne-Marie; sisters Nora (O'Connor), Abina (Moynihan) and brother Joe; sons-in-law John and Kevin; grandchildren Billy, Daniel and Hailey; aunt Sr. Michele Curtin; brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, extended family and many friends.

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Ballylanders (V35A3F4) this Sunday (October 16) from 6pm to 8pm.

Funeral at 11.30am on Monday at The Church of The Assumption, Ballylanders with burial afterwards in Ballylanders Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Bru Columbanus.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Joe Harrington of Lisnalty, Rosbrien, Limerick. Formerly of Ballinhassig, Cork.

Beloved husband of Aileen and dearly loved father of Liam, JJ and Rosa. Sadly missed by his loving mother Lizzie; mother-in-law and father-in-law May and Pat O’Connell, brother Tom, sister Tina, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Predeceased by his father Bill and sister Cathy.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street, Limerick on Sunday (October 16) from 5.30pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass at Raheen Church at 1pm on Monday with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery - click here for live-stream.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Roy (Robert John) Fleming of 12 Corbry Estate, Glin, Limerick. Formally of Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Predeceased by his sons Mark and Brian.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Josephine; sons Roy, Robert and Lee; daughters Joanne and Ashley, sister Hilda; grandchildren Devon, Maya, Aoibheann and Ayla; sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at his residence (V94 K5RH) on Monday (October 17) from 6pm to 8pm with Removal on Tuesday (October 18th) to St Brendan's Church of Ireland, Tarbert County Kerry for 11am service.

Burial afterwards in Kinnard Cemetery Glin.

-------------------

The death has occurred of James Casey of 73 Assumpta Park, Newcastle West. Formerly of Rathkeale, Limerick.

Deeply regretted by his daughter Marian and son-in-law Chris; grandchildren Clara and Ashley; great-grandchildren Alfie, Phoebe and Ben, other relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday (October 19) from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral Mass at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newcastle West at 11.30am on Thursday (October 20). Cremation afterwards at Shannon Crematorium.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St Ita's Hospital.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Michael John Power of Rhebogue, Limerick, Formerly of Raheen, Limerick and Ennis, County Clare.

Beloved son of the late Thomas and Kathleen and dearly loved brother of Colette, Thomas and the late Aidan.

Sadly missed by his nephew Peadar, niece Fionnuala, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of very good friends.

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Limerick on Sunday (October 16) from 3pm to 4.30pm followed by removal to Raheen Church, arriving at 5pm.

Requiem Mass on Monday (October 17) at 11am with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Rian Njabulo Ngwenya of Henry Street, Limerick city.

Sadly missed by his heartbroken parents Mthokozisi & Lilian; brothers Ayden & Ethan, aunts, uncles, relatives and many family friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate, Limerick on Monday (October 17) from 11am, with Prayer Service at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret.

Family flowers only please; donations, if desired, to Children Health Foundation

The prayer service will be live-streamed by invitation only.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Baby Isla Devlin of St. Patrick's Terrace, Castleconnell, Limerick.

Forever loved and sadly missed by her heartbroken parents Mark and Lisa; big brothers Evan, Luke and Darragh; grandparents Gerry and Terri Poole, Albert and Iris Devlin, aunts, uncles and cousins.

A private ceremony and burial will take place.

Donations, if desired, to the Neo Natal Unit, UMHL and The Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Association of Ireland.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Begley of 171, Pineview Gardens, Moyross Limerick city. Formerly of O'Malley Park, Limerick.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary; sons Michael, Albert, Thomas and Anthony; daughters Ina, Mary, Michelle, Lucia, Christina and Philomena; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, other relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at his residence on Sunday (October 16) from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass at Corpus Christi Church, Moyross, at 12 noon on Monday with burial afterwards at Ballycannon Cemetery, Meelick, County Clare - click here for live-stream.

House private, outside of reposal times.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Esther Purcell (née O'Sullivan) of Kilmurry Avenue, Garryowen, Limerick.

Very deeply regretted by her children Bernadette, Melissa, Ruth, Siobhan, Patricia, Pauline, Joseph and John; sister Chrissy McNamara; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, other relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Sunday (October 16) from 2pm to 4pm with Funeral Mass at 12.30pm on Monday (October 17) at St. John's Cathedral - click here for live-stream.

Burial afterwards at Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

-------------------

The death has occurred of George O'Dwyer of St Judes, Rosbrien, Limerick. Late of Cahill May Roberts.

Beloved husband of the late Phyllis and dearly loved father of Bella, George, Jude, Agnes, Anne, Noreen and the late Kathrina.

Sadly missed by his loving sons-in-law Jim, Daniel and Alan, daughters-in-law Olivia and Carmel, his cherished grandchildren, great-grandson, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Tuesday (October 18), from 4.30pm to 6pm.

Funeral mass at St Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand, Limerick on Wednesday (October 19) 11am with burial afterwards in Old Mungret Cemetery.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Ger McNamara of Hassett’s Cross, Limerick city. Formerly of Garryowen & Crown Paints.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Lynda; sons Ian and his wife Ellie, Emmett and his partner Shane; mother Rita, siblings Brian, Antoinette, Colette, Patrick, Derek, Conor & Rita; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and his many friends.

Funeral arrangements to be announced later.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Margaret (Gertie) Edwards (née Reeves) of Kent, England. Formerly of Garryowen, Limerick.

Sadly missed by her children Marian, Michael, Patrick, Gerard, Kevin and Tracey; brother Joe; sister Marie; daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and many friends.

Remembrance Mass will take place on Wednesday (October 19) at 5.45pm in St. John's Cathedral Limerick.

-------------------

The death has occurred (in Spain) of Michael Ahern of Shannon, County Clare. Formerly of Limerick and Ennis, County Clare.

Survived by his son Brian, daughter Lindsay, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren; brothers John, Bill and Gerard, sister Liz, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

May they all rest in peace.