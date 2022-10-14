Deaths in Limerick - Friday, October 14, 2022

The death has occurred of Michael John Power of Rhebogue, Limerick, Formerly of Raheen, Limerick and Ennis, County Clare.

Beloved son of the late Thomas and Kathleen and dearly loved brother of Colette, Thomas and the late Aidan.

Sadly missed by his nephew Peadar, niece Fionnuala, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of very good friends.

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Limerick on Sunday (October 16) from 3pm to 4.30pm followed by removal to Raheen Church, arriving at 5pm.

Requiem Mass on Monday (October 17) at 11am with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Rian Njabulo Ngwenya of Henry Street, Limerick city.

Sadly missed by his heartbroken parents Mthokozisi & Lilian; brothers Ayden & Ethan, aunts, uncles, relatives and many family friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate, Limerick on Monday (October 17) from 11am, with Prayer Service at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret.

Family flowers only please; donations, if desired, to Children Health Foundation

The prayer service will be live-streamed by invitation only.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Christy Wrenne of Glenmore, Strand, Limerick. Formerly of Knockanare, Tournafulla, Limerick.

Predeceased by his wife Nance. Survived by his sons Pat, Mick, Chris, Liam, Jeremy, John, Dave and Neil; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, all his other relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale, on Friday (October 14) from 6pm until 8pm.

Requiem Mass at St Patrick's Church, Tournafulla at 11am this Saturday - click here for live stream.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Baby Isla Devlin of St. Patrick's Terrace, Castleconnell, Limerick.

Forever loved and sadly missed by her heartbroken parents Mark and Lisa; big brothers Evan, Luke and Darragh; grandparents Gerry and Terri Poole, Albert and Iris Devlin, aunts, uncles and cousins.

A private ceremony and burial will take place.

Donations, if desired, to the Neo Natal Unit, UMHL and The Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Association of Ireland.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Begley of 171, Pineview Gardens, Moyross Limerick city. Formerly of O'Malley Park, Limerick.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary; sons Michael, Albert, Thomas and Anthony; daughters Ina, Mary, Michelle, Lucia, Christina and Philomena; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, other relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at his residence on Sunday (October 16) from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass at Corpus Christi Church, Moyross, at 12 noon on Monday with burial afterwards at Ballycannon Cemetery, Meelick, County Clare - click here for live-stream.

House private, outside of reposal times.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Esther Purcell (née O'Sullivan) of Kilmurry Avenue, Garryowen, Limerick.

Very deeply regretted by her children Bernadette, Melissa, Ruth, Siobhan, Patricia, Pauline, Joseph and John; sister Chrissy McNamara; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, other relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Sunday (October 16) from 2pm to 4pm with Funeral Mass at 12.30pm on Monday (October 17) at St. John's Cathedral - click here for live-stream.

Burial afterwards at Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

-------------------

The death has occurred of George O'Dwyer of St Judes, Rosbrien, Limerick. Late of Cahill May Roberts.

Beloved husband of the late Phyllis and dearly loved father of Bella, George, Jude, Agnes, Anne, Noreen and the late Kathrina.

Sadly missed by his loving sons-in-law Jim, Daniel and Alan, daughters-in-law Olivia and Carmel, his cherished grandchildren, great-grandson, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Tuesday (October 18), from 4.30pm to 6pm.

Funeral mass at St Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand, Limerick on Wednesday (October 19) 11am with burial afterwards in Old Mungret Cemetery.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Ger McNamara of Hassett’s Cross, Limerick city. Formerly of Garryowen & Crown Paints.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Lynda; sons Ian and his wife Ellie, Emmett and his partner Shane; mother Rita, siblings Brian, Antoinette, Colette, Patrick, Derek, Conor & Rita; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and his many friends.

Funeral arrangements to be announced later.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Dympna McCoy (née Bourke) of Kings Island, Limerick city. Formerly of Ballinacurra Weston, Limerick.

Sadly missed by her loving children Laura, Jonathon and Kieran; mother Pauline; son-in-law Eoin; grandchildren Callum, Teagan and Harrison; sisters Ena and Mary, other relatives & friends.

Predeceased by her brother Adrian.

A private funeral has taken place.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Margaret (Gertie) Edwards (née Reeves) of Kent, England. Formerly of Garryowen, Limerick.

Sadly missed by her children Marian, Michael, Patrick, Gerard, Kevin and Tracey; brother Joe; sister Marie; daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and many friends.

Remembrance Mass will take place on Wednesday (October 19) at 5.45pm in St. John's Cathedral Limerick.

-------------------

The death has occurred (in Spain) of Michael Ahern of Shannon, County Clare. Formerly of Limerick and Ennis, County Clare.

Survived by his son Brian, daughter Lindsay, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren; brothers John, Bill and Gerard, sister Liz, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

May they all rest in peace.