Deaths in Limerick - Thursday, October 13, 2022

The death has occurred of Christy Wrenne of Glenmore, Strand, Limerick. Formerly of Knockanare, Tournafulla, Limerick.

Predeceased by his wife Nance. Survived by his sons Pat, Mick, Chris, Liam, Jeremy, John, Dave and Neil; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, all his other relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale, on Friday (October 14) from 6pm until 8pm.

Christy's funeral cortege will arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Tournafulla, on Saturday at 10.40am for Requiem Mass at 11am - click here for live stream.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Esther Purcell (née O'Sullivan) of Kilmurry Avenue, Garryowen, Limerick.

Very deeply regretted by her children Bernadette, Melissa, Ruth, Siobhan, Patricia, Pauline, Joseph and John; sister Chrissy McNamara; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, other relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Sunday (October 16) from 2pm to 4pm with Funeral Mass at 12.30pm on Monday (October 17) at St. John's Cathedral - click here for live-stream.

Burial afterwards at Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

-------------------

The death has occurred of George O'Dwyer of St Judes, Rosbrien, Limerick. Late of Cahill May Roberts.

Beloved husband of the late Phyllis and dearly loved father of Bella, George, Jude, Agnes, Anne, Noreen and the late Kathrina.

Sadly missed by his loving sons-in-law Jim, Daniel and Alan, daughters-in-law Olivia and Carmel, his cherished grandchildren, great-grandson, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral arrangements to be announced later.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Ger McNamara of Hassett’s Cross, Limerick city. Formerly of Garryowen & Crown Paints.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Lynda; sons Ian and his wife Ellie, Emmett and his partner Shane; mother Rita, siblings Brian, Antoinette, Colette, Patrick, Derek, Conor & Rita; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and his many friends.

Funeral arrangements to be announced later.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Dympna McCoy (née Bourke) of Kings Island, Limerick city. Formerly of Ballinacurra Weston, Limerick.

Sadly missed by her loving children Laura, Jonathon and Kieran; mother Pauline; son-in-law Eoin; grandchildren Callum, Teagan and Harrison; sisters Ena and Mary, other relatives & friends.

Predeceased by her brother Adrian.

A private funeral has taken place.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Margaret (Gertie) Edwards (née Reeves) of Kent, England. Formerly of Garryowen, Limerick.

Sadly missed by her children Marian, Michael, Patrick, Gerard, Kevin and Tracey; brother Joe; sister Marie; daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and many friends.

Remembrance Mass will take place on Wednesday (October 19) at 5.45pm in St. John's Cathedral Limerick.

-------------------

The death has occurred (in Spain) of Michael Ahern of Shannon, County Clare. Formerly of Limerick and Ennis, County Clare.

Survived by his son Brian, daughter Lindsay, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren; brothers John, Bill and Gerard, sister Liz, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

May they all rest in peace.