Deaths in Limerick: Wednesday, October 12, 2022

The death has occurred of Fr James Somers of Crumlin, Dublin / Limerick.

Late of Salesian house, Crumlin and Swaziland, Southern Africa, peacefully in the wonderful and kind care of the staff in TLC nursing home, Maynooth; Son of the late James and Julia, brother of the late Daniel, John, Joseph, Peter, Michael and brother-in-law of the late Maura.

James will be sadly missed by his confreres in the Salesians along with his loving family, sisters-in-law Joan, Bríd and Anna, his many nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. Fondly remembered by the parishioners of Chapelizod where he spent 19 happy years.

May James rest in peace.

Reposing at the Brian McElroy Funeral Home, Crumlin Village on Friday (14th October) from 2pm to 3pm. James’ Funeral Service will take place on Saturday (15th October) at 12.00pm in the Church of Our Lady Help of Christians, Milford, Castletroy, Co Limerick, followed by burial in Monagea Cemetery.

To view James' Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Saturday

Our Lady Help of Christians Parish Church - Salesians Ireland | Continuing Don Bosco's Mission for Young People

The death has occurred of Willie (Bobby) O'Sullivan of Gortroe, Rathkeale, Limerick.



Willie leaves behind his wife Anne, daughters Sarah and Laura, son Michael, granddaughter Heather, sister Eileen, brother Paddy, son-in-law Joby, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces and many good friends and neighbours.

A memorial service in celebration of Willie’s life will be held in the Community Centre, Coolcappa on Friday, October 14th at 1pm and all are welcome. This will be followed by a service at Shannon Crematorium at 4pm, in the presence of his family and close friends.

Family flowers only please.

Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.

Messages of support and sympathy can be left for the family via the condolences button or through O’Grady Funeral Directors, Ballingarry, Co. Limerick.

The death has occurred of Mary O'Connell (née Egan) of Finnoe, Ballyhahill, Limerick.

Mary passed away peacefully in the wonderful care of the Matron and staff of St. Ita's Hospital, Newcastlewest on 12th October, 2022. Predeceased by her husband Mick and sister Margaret.

Sadly missed by her loving family, Mary, Nora, Joan, Tommy, Patsy, Mike, Rita and Cathy, sons in law, daughters in law, 22 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, sister Cathy and brothers, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing at the Church of the Visitation, Ballyhahill, on Thursday evening from 5pm to 8.30 p.m. Requiem mass on Friday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilfergus Cemetery, Glin.

The death has occurred of Thomas O'Brien of Ballinagarde, Ballyneety, Limerick.

Thomas, died peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick.

Very deeply regretted by his nephews, nieces, the Coffey family, extended family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home Ballyneety, Friday (October 14th) from 5pm to 6.30pm.

Funeral will arrive on Saturday (October 15th) at St. Patrick's Church Donoughmore, for Requiem Mass at 11am, funeral afterwards to Raheen Cemetery, Ballyneety.

Thomas' Requiem Mass will be streamed live and can be accessed by clicking the link below.

The death has occurred of Rett GIBSON of Lisnagry, Limerick / Templeogue, Dublin.

Merdeka, Lisnagry, Co. Limerick, formerly Templeogue, Dublin.

Rett died peacefully, at home on Tuesday, 11 October, 2022.

Rett will be sadly missed by his beloved wife Marie, his daughter Renata, sons Derek and Andrew, grandchildren Aidan, Shauna, Keira and Cathal, brother-in-law Geoff, nieces and nephew, family and friends.

Recently predeceased by his loving sister Sandra Brooks.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Friday, 14th October, from 6pm to 7.30pm. Funeral Service will take place in Shannon Crematorium on Saturday, 15th October, at 12 noon. This will be live streamed and can be accessed by clicking the link below.

No flowers please, donations in lieu to Milford Care Centre.

donations in lieu to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of John Carroll of St. Munchin's Drive, Shannon Banks, Corbally, Limerick.

John Carroll October 11, 2022, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick. Beloved husband of Vera.

Dearly loved father of David, Verna and Jon. Sadly missed by his loving daughters-in-law Tara and Aideen, son-in-law Aidan, grandchildren Alex, Genna, Darcey, Harper, Charlie, Sean and Naoise, brothers Ben, Pat, Noel, Jimmy, Sonny, sisters Kathleen, Clare and Linda, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Predeceased by his brother Gene.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at St. Nicholas' Church, Westbury, on Thursday evening, 13th October, from 5.30pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Friday, 14th October, at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Carmel BOURKE of Terenure, Dublin / Newcastle West, Limerick.

Carmel passed away peacefully in the arms of her beloved Paul (Jenkinson) in Donabate, Co. Dublin. Deeply missed by her partner Paul, sisters Helen (McKeown) and Gerardine (Leen), brothers Michael, Frank and Philip, nieces Saidhbh, Éabha, Bláthnaid, Eleanor, Sophia and Emily, nephews Robert and Adam, brothers-in-law Pat and Maurice, sisters-in-law Siobhán and Venessa. Admired by all and sadly missed by her aunt her extended family and many dear friends.

MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE.

Reposing at Fanagan’s Funeral Home, Willbrook Road, Rathfarnham, (D14E718) on Thursday, October 13th from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Requiem Mass at the Church of the Annunciation, Grange Road, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14 (D14 E803) at 10 am on Friday, October 14th 2022. Private cremation will take place afterwards in Mount Jerome Cematorium, Harold’s Cross.

