Deaths in Limerick - Monday, October 10, 2022

The death has occurred of Teresa Fogarty of Kilglass, Anglesboro, Limerick, V35 HK28.



Died on October 9th, 2022 peacefully at her residence surrounded by her family, Teresa, beloved wife of the late William and mother of the late Joe.

Teresa will be sadly missed by her loving sons Michael and Noel, daughters Marian (Walsh), Hannah (Casey) and Teresa (Tess) (Murray), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons in law, daughter in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

MAY SHE REST IN PEACE.

Reposing at her residence (Eircode V35 HK28) on Tuesday from 4 pm to 7pm.

Teresa’s funeral cortège will leave her home in Kilglass on Wednesday at 11:00 am for requiem Mass in Anglesboro Church at 11:30 am.

Burial afterwards in the church grounds. Please use the link below if you would like to leave a personal message.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Betty McGlone (née Carey) of Rosendale Gardens, Corbally, Limerick.



Betty McGlone (née Carey) (Rosendale Gardens, Corbally, Limerick) died on 9th October 2022, peacefully at St. Michael’s Nursing Home, Caherconlish. Devoted wife, mother and friend.

Funeral Service at St Mary’s Cathedral on Thursday, 13th October, at 1.30pm followed by private cremation. No flowers or sympathy cards please, donations, if desired, to UNICEF Ireland.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Eamon O'Farrell of Old Abbey, Shanagolden, Limerick.



Eamon died unexpectedly, but peacefully, at his residence.

Beloved husband of Mairéad and dear father of Francis, Michael and Eoin. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, sons, brother Michael, sister Phil, brothers-in-law , sisters-in-law, father-in-law James, nephew, nieces, Eoin's partner Alana, Michael's partner Mairéad, Francis's girlfriend Tamara, cousins, relatives, many kind neighbours and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at St Senan's Church, Shanagolden, on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Kilmoylan Cemetery. Those who wish may leave a personal message in the link below.

------------------------------

May they all rest in peace.

