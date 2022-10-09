Deaths in Limerick: Sunday, October 9, 2022

The death has occurred of Eamon O'Farrell, Old Abbey, Shanagolden, Limerick.

Unexpectedly but peacefully at his residence. Beloved husband of Mairéad and dear father of Francis, Michael and Eoin. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, sons, brother Michael, sister Phil, brother-in-law Brian, sister-in-law Ann, nephew, nieces, Eoin's partner Alana, Michael's partner Mairéad, Francis's girlfriend Tamara, cousins, relatives, many kind neighbours and friends.

May he rest in peace. Funeral arrangements later, Enquiries to 063 89280.Those who wish may leave a personal message in the section below marked condolences.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Fr.Joseph (Joe) Noonan, Formerly of Ballyelan Ballingarry, St. Munchin's College, Kilcornan and Adare Co. Limerick.

Peacefully surrounded by his family and friends. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Ellen, brothers Michael and Thomas and nephew Stephen.

Deeply regretted by his brothers Paddy and John, sister Mary (Fitzgerald), brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, Bishop Brendan Leahy and Bishop Emeritus Donal Murray and the clergy of the Limerick Diocese and his many friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at The Holy Trinity Church Adare this Monday evening October 10th, 2022 from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Nicholas Cemetery Adare.

Faoi choimirce na Maighdine Muire go raibh sé.

Mass can be viewed here

Condolences can be sent to O'Grady Funeral Directors, Ballingarry, or by clicking the link below.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Mary Kate Casey (née Richardson), Airmount, Keylogues, Galbally, Limerick.

Mary Kate in her 97th year. Predeceased by her husband William, brothers John, Mossie, Andy, Tom & Paddy. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons Tom, Pajo, Mike & David, daughters Nora (Morrissey, Bansha), Kathleen (Allum, UK), Margaret (Mulcrone, Lattin), brother Tom (Richardson, Monkstown, Dublin), sons-in-law Billy, Arthur & Willie, daughters-in-law Mary, Bernie, Brigid & Jean, 18 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours & friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her residence Airmount, Keylogues, Galbally, Co. Limerick E34 DR13 on Tuesday (Oct. 11th) from 3pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving at Galbally Church at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 11.30am. Mass will be live streamed (when link is available). Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

No flowers please. Donations if desired to Milford Day Care Centre Limerick.

Sympathies can be expressed in the 'Condolence' section below.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) Carey, Ballygibba North, Kilmallock and formerly Carey's Cross, Stylepark, Bruree, Co. Limerick.

Very peacefully at University Hospital, Limerick. Husband of the late Mary. Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Annemarie, sons Mike, Jim and Joey, son in law Paddy, daughter in law Ester and Mike's partner Shirley, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and many friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing this Tuesday evening (11th) from 6pm at Daffy’s Funeral Home, Kilmallock, followed by evening prayers at 7pm. Removal to arrive Wednesday to Ss. Peter& Paul Church, Kilmallock for Requiem Mass at 12noon followed by burial afterwards to the local Cemetery.

Joe’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed at www.Kilmallockparish.ie

Messages of sympathy can be left in the Condolences section below, Mass Cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Daffy’s Funeral Directors, Kilmallock.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

