08 Oct 2022

Deaths in Limerick - Friday, October 7, 2022

Deaths in Limerick

May they rest in peace

Reporter:

07 Oct 2022 7:53 PM

The death has occurred of Batt (Bartholomew) Fitzgerald of Knocknasna, Abbeyfeale.

Predeceased by his parents Tom and Lena and his brother John.

Sadly missed by his sisters Julia Helen, Nora and Kathleen; brother-in-law Dan, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Sunday (October 9) from 6pm until 7.30pm. Funeral cortege will depart from Harnett’s Funeral Home on Monday at 10.30am en route to The Church of The Assumption, Abbeyfeale.

Requiem Mass, which takes place at 11am, will be live-streamed here

Burial afterwards in Reilig Íde Naofa, Abbeyfeale.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Milford Care Centre.

-------------------

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) Culhane of Kilbranish Drive, Woodview Park, Limerick city. Formerly of Ballynanty, Limerick.

Very deeply regretted by sister Ann, brother Dave, best friend Nancy and Dermot, sister-in-law Kay, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross’s Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Sunday (October 9) from 3pm to 4.30pm.

Funeral Mass at 11.30am on Monday (October 10) at Christ the King Church, Caherdavin - click here for live-stream.

Cremation afterwards at Shannon Crematorium.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Patrick Naughton of St. Patrick's Villas, Castleconnell, Limerick. Formerly of Tuam, Galway.

Beloved husband of the late Anne and deeply regretted by his loving sons and daughters, Seamus, Julian, Patrick, Josephine, Diane, Lesley and Louise; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass at 11.30am this Saturday (October 8) at St. Joseph’s Church, Castleconnell - click here for live-stream

Burial afterwards in Relig Nua, Killaloe.

Family flowers only please.

May they all rest in peace.

