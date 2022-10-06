Search

06 Oct 2022

Deaths in Limerick - Thursday, October 6, 2022

Deaths in Limerick - Thursday, October 6, 2022

Reporter:

Limerick Live Reporter

06 Oct 2022 8:00 PM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

The death has occurred of Janet Hennessy

Of Shanagolden

On October 6, 2022. Peacefully at Beechwood Nursing Home, Newcastle West. Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Mick, sons Mark and Matthew, daughter Kim and grandchildren.

Rest in peace

Reposing at Madigan's Funeral Home, Shanagolden this Sunday, October 9 from 5pm to 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Monday, October 10, at 11am in St. Senan's Church, Shanagolden with burial afterwards in Lismakeera Cemetery, Askeaton.

*******

The death has occurred of Fr. John Lucey CSsR

Of The Redemptorists

Formerly of Macroom and Philippines. In St John’s Hospital on October 6, 2022. Predeceased by his parents, Bridie and Dan,  his sisters Sr Anne, PBVM, Mary and Phyl, his brothers Tony and Con. Mourned by his Redemptorist community, his sisters Sheila (Murray) and Sr Marian, DC, his brother, Dan; nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, relatives and a large circle of friends in Ireland and Philippines.

Fr John’s remains will be brought back to Mount St Alphonsus on Friday morning, October 7 and will be removed to the church at 6.30pm. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, October 8, at 12 noon, followed by burial in Castlemungret Cemetery. The funeral Mass will be streamed on www.novena.ie

*******

The death has occurred of Dan O'Regan

Of Assumpta Park, Newcastle West

Suddenly at his residence. Deeply regretted by his sister Bridie, brother Patsy, sister-in-law Margaret, brother-in-law Donie, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing at Riedy’s Funeral Home, Newcastle West on Sunday, October 9, from 6pm to 7.30pm. Arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newcastle West at 8pm. Requiem mass on Monday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards at Calvary Cemetery.

*******

The death has occurred of James Kennedy

Of Newtown, Pallasgreen

On October 5, 2022 peacefully at University Hospital Limerick. Predeceased by his parents and brother Michael. Deeply regretted by his sister Margaret, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives & friends. R.I.P. Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Pallasgreen this Friday evening from 7pm to 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30am in Oola Church with burial afterwards in Oola Cemetery.

*******

The death has occurred of Ann Marie Power (née Creamer)

Of The Willows and formerly Lahard, Ballinamore, Leitrim, alongside Rosbrien

On October 4, 2022, at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by her parents Patrick and Molly, her sister Kathleen, her loving daughter Annette and her partner Ambrose. She will be sadly missed by her sons Laurence and Stephen, daughters-in-law Maria and Leanne, grandchildren Reece, Daniel and Aaron, sister Maura (Sutton), brothers Seán and Josie, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing at Smith's funeral home, High Street, Ballinamore, N41 TD62 this Friday evening from 6pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Ballinamore on Saturday at 12noon followed by cremation in the Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Rd. Cavan at 2pm.

Family flowers only, please.

Funeral Mass may be viewed on line on www.churchtv.ie/ballinamore

*******

May they all rest in peace. To leave a message of condolence, please click here

