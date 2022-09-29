Deaths in Limerick - Thursday, September 29, 2022

The death has occurred of Eileen Cahill (née Harnett)

Of Dromtrasna Collins, Abbeyfeale

In her 100th year, passed away peacefully in the presence of her family, following a brief illness, on Tuesday, September 27 2022, at University Hospital Kerry. Eileen, wife of the late Bill, and mother of the late Patrick, is very sadly missed by her loving son Kieran, daughters Maureen, Kathleen and Eileen, sons-in-law Mikie Joe and Eamonn, sisters May and Bridie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, all her other relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Friday from 6pm until 8pm. Funeral cortege will depart Harnett’s Funeral Home on Saturday at 10.30am en route to The Church of The Assumption, Abbeyfeale to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m. Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following link: www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish. Interment afterwards in Reilig Íde Naofa, Abbeyfeale. Family flowers only, please.

*******

The death has occurred of Jack (John) Glynn

Of Ballinteer, Dublin and Caherdavin

Peacefully, at Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross. He will be deeply missed by his partner Anne (O’Carroll), his children John, Pollyanna, Alison, Geri, Sam and Selma and their mother Geraldine, sisters Mary (Giltenan) and Noreen (Browne), Anne’s children Fiona, Ronan and Eoin, grandchildren, great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, extended family, friends and neighbours.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at his residence on Sunday evening, October 2 from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Monday morning, October 3 to the Church of St. John the Evangelist, Ballinteer arriving for 11am funeral Mass followed by cremation at Newland’s Cross crematorium. For those who are unable to attend the Mass, it may be viewed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-john-the-evangelist-church-ballinteer

No flowers please. Donations in lieu to Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross.

*******

The death has occurred of Angela Hayes (née Purcell)

Of Clare Street, Dublin Road, Limerick City. Formerly of Pennywell.

Angela, died peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick

Beloved wife of the late Terry.

Very deeply regretted by her daughters Susan and Gemma, son-in-law Mike, granddaughter Aoife, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Friday, September 30 from 3.30pm to 5.00pm.

Funeral will arrive on Saturday, October 1 at St. Patrick's Church, Dublin Road, for requiem Mass at 10.30am, funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

House strictly private, please.

*******

The death has occurred of Donal Kennedy

Of Bloomfield, Annacotty and Caherdavin

Died tragically in Ballybunion, Co Kerry on September 28, 2022.

Sadly missed by his loving partner Rachael, daughter Hollie, mam Bridie, dad John, sisters Fiona and Aoife, brother Shane, nephews Cillian and Finn, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law The Robinson Family, extended family, work colleagues and a large circle of friends.

May he rest in peace.

Donal will be reposing this Sunday afternoon, October 2 at Cross's Funeral Home, Lower Gerald Griffin St., Limerick from 2pm to 4pm. Arriving to Christ The King Church, Caherdavin on Monday morning, October 3 for requiem Mass at 11.30am which can be live streamed at https://www.churchservices.tv/caherdavin followed by burial in Mt. Lawrence (Ext.) Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to The Irish Coast Guard.

*******

The death has occurred of Teresa Morris (née Lyons)

Of Mount Singland, Garryowen

Teresa, died peacefully, in her 97th year, in the presence of her family, at Millbrae Lodge Nursing Home.

Beloved wife of the late John.

Dearly beloved mother of her daughters Ann, Marion, Linda, Patricia and Geri and her son Tony. Sadly missed by her daughter-in-law Geraldine, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, other relatives, friends and neighbours.

May she rest in peace

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Sunday, October 2 from 3.30pm to 5.00pm.

Funeral will arrive on Monday, October 3 at St. John's Cathedral for requiem Mass at 12.30pm, funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

Teresa's Requiem Mass will be streamed live at https://www.churchservices.tv/limerickcathedral

*******

The death has occurred of Liam O'Halloran

Of Ryan's Park, Duleek, Meath and Croom

In the tender loving care of Our Lady of Lourdes, Hospital, Drogheda, September 28, 2022. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen, his sons Adrian, Trevor, Gavin and Damien, his daughter Tracy, daughters in law Emma and Sorcha, Trevor's partner Christine, Gavin's partner Dita and Tracy's partner Seamus and his many grandchildren, brothers Johnny, Paddy, Mike and Tommy, his sister Mary, his late brother Charlie, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at his residence this Friday afternoon from 2pm until 8pm.

Removal on Saturday morning, leaving residence at 10.30am, walking to St. Cianan's Church, Duleek for funeral Mass at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in The Good Shepherd Cemetery, Duleek.

Funeral Mass and burial can be viewed live on https://www.facebook.com/oneillfuneraldirectors

*******

