Deaths in Limerick: Wednesday, September 28, 2022

The death has occurred of Sr. Cornelius Mullane ofCork City, Cork / Athea, Limerick.

On 27 September 2022, peacefully in her 100 year at Bon Secours Convent, Cork, SR. CORNELIUS, Sister of Bon Secours, predeceased by her sisters Mairéad, Teresa, Anna, her brother Patrick and brother-in-law Bill.

Deeply regretted by her nephews Conor, John, Pat, nieces Maura, Kathleen, Anne, brother-in-law Joe Lyons, her Bon Secours Community, extended family, former colleagues and friends.

Reposing at the Wilton Funeral Home, Sarsfield Road of Jerh. O’Connor Ltd. on Friday (September 30th) from 4.00pm to 5.00pm.

Requiem Mass at 10.30am on Saturday (October 1st) in The Sacred Heart Church, Western Road

Funeral afterwards to St. James’ Cemetery, Chetwynd.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Ann Hayes (née Keane) of Ennis Road Care Facility, Limerick City, Limerick.

Ann, died peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Harry.

Very deeply regretted by her daughter Jackie Tuohy, son Peter, sisters Marie, Margaret, Patsy and Teresa brothers Jimmy, John and Christopher, grandchildren Rungtawan, Pawitra, Ryan ,TJ and Izzie, son-in-law Richard Tuohy, daughter-in-law Majella, other relatives and friends.

Predeceased by her brother Patrick and her parents Maragret and Patrick Keane.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Thursday (September 29) from 3.30pm to 5.00pm.

Funeral will arrive at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road, on Friday (September 30) for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

Ann's Requiem Mass will be streamed live by clicking the link below

House private, please.

The death has occurred of Seamus Hanrahan of Sutton, Dublin / Limerick.

Past Captain of Howth Golf Club.

27 September 2022, passed away peacefully, in the wonderful care of Brymore House Nursing Home, Howth. Beloved husband of Joyce and dearest father of Diarmuid, Des, Niall and Diane, adoring grandad to Ian, Stephanie, Lisa, Amy, Mark, Matthew and Jack, great grandad to Jill, Edie, Hugo and Theodora. Sadly mourned by his loving family, daughters-in-law and partners Clare, Vivian, Margaret and Paul, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and his many friends.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Staffords Funeral Home, Golf Links Road, Portmarnock on Thursday, 29 September, from 3pm to 5pm. Removal to St. Fintan’s Church, Sutton on Friday morning for 10am Funeral Mass followed by burial in St. Fintan’s Cemetery, Sutton. Family flowers only please.

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Eilish) GEANEY (née Guiney) of Knockadarrive, Brosna, Kerry / Limerick / Cork.

Peacefully in her 96 year on 27 September 2022 in the wonderful care of the Rathass Ward staff at University Hospital Kerry and with her dearly loved family by her side.

Predeceased by her loving husband Mikey, Daughters Baby Breda, Noreen and Anne, Son Davy, granchildren Amanda, Noel and Conor and great-granddaughter Chloe, her parents James and Nora, brothers George and Ben and sister Mary Ann, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law and also her niece Maureen.

Sadly missed by her loving family Jimmy (Athea), Margaret Curtin (Brosna), Pat Kerins (Scartaglen), Eilish Moynihan (Scartaglen), Teresa Cahill (Cordal), Michael (Athlacca) and Ben (Brosna), sister-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, 27grandchildren, 22 greatgrandchildren, cousins, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at O'Donnell's Funeral Home Brosna on Thursday from 6.00pm until 8.00pm Funeral cortege will depart her son Ben's home on Friday at 10.15am, on route to St. Carthage's Church, Brosna, via Glountane, to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00am

Burial afterwards in The New Cemetery, Brosna. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Castleisland Day Care Centre and Brosna Over 55 Club.

