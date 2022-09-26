Deaths in Limerick: Monday, September 26, 2022

THE DEATH has occurred of Robert Kenneth Hertz, Ardpatrick, Limerick



The death has occurred of Robert Kenneth Hertz, The Coach House, Ardpatrick, Co. Limerick and formerly Sonora, California, September 25th 2022 very peacefully in the tender and loving care of all at Milford Care Centre, Limerick after his short battle with cancer, bravely bourne.

Dearly beloved husband of Annika, loving and devoted father to Arianna, sincere brother to Michael (Japan) and Jerry (USA), very deeply regretted by his extended family and his many friends. May He Rest in Peace.

As per Robert's wishes a private funeral will take place.

We, Robert's family, would like to express our gratitude to all who have helped care for Dad including all the palliative care team and all at Milford Hospice, nurses, doctors, carers, etc. Thank you all.

--------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Brid Mullins (née Kelleher), Raheen Gardens, Raheen, Limerick



Formerly of Keyes Park, Southill, Limerick

Brid, died peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband P.J. Mullins.

Sadly missed by her daughters Mariann, Valerie and Claire, son Patrick and daughter-in-law Shirley, grandchildren Craig and his wife Grace, Vijay and his wife Dee, Aoife, Emily, Sophie, Aisling and Kieran, great- grandchildren Isabelle, Lucia, Isaac, and Tadhg, her many friends and neighbours. May her gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Monday 26th September, from 5pm to 7pm and arriving at St Joseph's Church, O'Connell Avenue, for 8pm.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday 27th September, at 11.30am, Burial afterwards at Castlemungret Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice. House Private please.

--------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Jolanta Kaczmarowska, Whitethorns, Castletroy, Limerick. Formerly of Poland and Ex Three Ireland

Jolanta, died peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick Very deeply regretted by her loving children Artur Kaczmarowski, Anna Lawicka and Jakub Kaczmarowski and their families and friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick, on Thursday (September 29th) from 1pm to 2pm, this will be followed by Requiem Mass in the Funeral Home at 2pm, with removal afterwards to Shannon Crematorium for service at 4pm.

--------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Michael Roche, Ballincolly, Kilmallock Rd., Charleville, Cork / Athea, Limerick



Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Catherine and dear father of Mary and Colette and brother of Noel, Christy, Mary Ann, Eileen, Nora, Hannah, Margaret and the late Kit, Patrick and Fr. Jerry and father-in-law of the late Kevin.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife, daughters, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, son-in-law Martin, adored and cherished grandchildren Aisling, Darragh and Róisín, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Hawe's funeral home Charleville P56YY15 on Tuesday evening from 7pm to 8pm. Reception into St Patrick's church Garrienderk on Wednesday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Funeral afterwards to Effin cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Marymount University Hospital and Hospice.

--------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Michael O'GRADY, Tullig South, Templeglantine, Limerick / Rathkeale, Limerick



Michael O’Grady, Tullig South, Templeglantine and formerly of Abbeyfeale and Duckstown, Rathkeale Co. Limerick, passed away peacefully, in the presence of his family, at University Hospital Limerick. on Monday, September 26th 2022.

Michael, husband of the late Mary and father of the late David, is very sadly missed by his loving sons John, Michael, Pat and Donal, daughter Mary, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Wednesday from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m.

Funeral cortege will depart Harnett’s Funeral Home on Thursday at 10.30 a.m. on route to The Church of The Most Holy Trinity Templeglantine to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m. Funeral afterwards to Reilig Íde Naofa Abbeyfeale.

--------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Eric DORE, Ballinacurra Gardens, Ballinacurra, Limerick



Formerly of SPS/High-life Tools, Shannon & Member of Kilrush Golf Club. Eric died peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family.

Sadly missed by his loving wife June, son Derick, daughter Alison, daughter-in-law Siobhan, grandsons Conor & Sean, brothers Freddie, Joe & Martin, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Wednesday, 28th September, from 5pm – 6.30pm. Arriving at St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue for Requiem Mass on Thursday 29th September, at 12 noon.

Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

--------------------------------------

