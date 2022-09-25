Search

25 Sept 2022

Deaths in Limerick: Sunday, September 25, 2022

Deaths in Limerick: Sunday, September 25, 2022

The death has occurred of Alice O'Connell (née O'Brien) Donoughmore, Limerick.

Alice passed away, suddenly and peacefully, at home with her family at her side. Predeceased by her husband Patsy. Beloved Mum to Tony, Nuala (Lyons), Marie (Walsh), Sheila (Roche-Fitzgerald) and Aidan. Alice will be sadly missed by her loving sister Betty (Keaveney), her sister-in-law Teresa, her sons-in-law Brendan, Liam and John, her daughter-in-law Marie, her grandchildren Sean, Aoibheann and Diarmuid, David, Eoin and Mark, Chloe, Billy, Emma and Ava. Deeply regretted by her nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, wonderful neighbours, her kind carers and a wide circle of friends.

Rest in peace Mum. Luimneach Abu.

Reposing in Cross’s funeral home, Ballyneety, this Monday evening (26th September) from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving for 12 noon requiem Mass Tuesday (27th September) in St Patrick’s Church, Donoughmore, with burial afterwards in Donoughmore Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Drombanna Day Care Centre.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Noel Foley, Farnane, Murroe and formerly of Lismullane, Ballysimon, Boher, Co. Limerick.

Peacefully at home, in the presence of his loving family. Predeceased by his parents John and Molly, brother Tim and sister Ann. Sadly missed by his loving wife Eileen (Nee Shinners), sons John and Greg, daughter Helen, daughters in law Dolores and Nicola, son in law Neil, grandchildren Rhys, Kyle, Kyran, Jesse and baby Cornelius Noel, sister Mary Hogan (Carrigaline), brother Jim (Boher), aunt in law Nellie Bridgeman, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport, on Tuesday, 27th September, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Arriving on Wednesday, 28th September, to the Holy Rosary Church, Murroe, for Requiem Mass at 11.30 a.m., burial afterwards in Abington Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice. House Private, please.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

May they rest in peace. To leave a message of condolence please click here

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

