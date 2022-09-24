Deaths in Limerick - Saturday, September 24, 2022

THE DEATH has occurred of Judy DOWNES (née Corbett) Rhebogue, Limerick City, Limerick



Formerly of Kentish Town, London. Judy died peacefully at Milford Care Centre, surrounded by her family.

Judy will be sadly missed by her loving husband Cyril, sons Paddy & his partner Karen, Sean & his partner Molly, brother Jim, sister Jenny, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours & friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate, on Monday 26th September 2022 from 5pm to 6.30pm.

Cremation will take place in Shannon Crematorium on Tuesday 27th September 2022 at 12 noon.

Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

------------------------------

The death has occurred of Paddy O'Neill, Ballinrea, Bruff, Limerick / Newcastlewest, Limerick



Formerly of Old Mill, Newcastlewest Co. Limerick. Predeceased by son Mike, daughter Eilis & baby Eilis. Peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved husband of Mary. Loving father of Marian, John, Eamonn, Cora, Joan, Pat, Gerald, Noreen & Aine, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Butlers Funeral Home Bruff Sunday 25th of September between 5pm-7pm. Arriving at S.S Peter & Paul's Church, Bruff Monday 27th for 12 noon mass. Burial afterwards to Ardagh Cemetery.

------------------------------

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) Ryan (née Finerty), Killough, Templemore, Tipperary / Foynes, Limerick



Elizabeth (Betty) Ryan (nee Finerty), Killough, Templemore, Co. Tipperary and late of Robertstown, Foynes, Co. Limerick.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Mathew, son Christopher, daughter in law Catherine, grandson John, granddaughter Anne, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends, rest in peace.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore this Sunday evening from 5 pm. Removal to St. Anne’s Church, Clonmore, at 7 pm to arrive at 7.45 pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon. Interment in Templemore Cemetery afterwards.

------------------------------

