22 Sept 2022

Deaths in Limerick - Thursday, September 22, 2022

Deaths in Limerick - Thursday, September 22, 2022

The death has occurred of Anne Burke (née Corridan)

Of Newcastle West, Abbeyfeale and Brosna, Kerry

Passed away, unexpectedly at her residence, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Anne is sadly missed by her loving partner Rudi, beloved children Leanna, William and Lauren, sisters Marion, Kathleen, Noreen, Peg, Pauline, Cora and Josephine, brothers Charlie, Jimmy and Patrick, (Anne is predeceased by her parents John and Ann, also her brothers Brendan and Johnny), nephews, nieces, and extended family. Anne is also missed by her former husband Liam Burke.

Rest in peace

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale, on Friday from 6pm until 8pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday in St. Carthage’s Church, Brosna at 12.00pm. Requiem Mass will be live streamed at: https://www.facebook.com/Saint-Carthages-Church-Brosna-104330514639864/. Burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Brosna.

*******

The death has occurred of Nora Gray (née O'Gorman)

Of Fr Russell Road, Dooradoyle

Late of Kennedy Park and Myles Street

Nora, died peacefully, in her 104th year, in the loving care of the Shannon Ward of St. Camillus' Hospital.

Beloved wife of the late Jimmy.

Very deeply regretted by her loving daughter Marie Keogh, son-in-law Kevin, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.

May she rest in peace

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Friday, September 23 from 4.30pm to 5.30pm, with removal afterwards to St. Paul's Church, Dooradoyle, arriving at 6pm.

Requiem Mass on Saturday, September 24 at 10.00am, funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (extension) Cemetery.

*******

The death has occurred of Stephen (Mannie) McNamara

Of St. Paul’s Nursing Home, Dooradoyle and Ballynanty

On September 21, 2022, peacefully at St. Paul’s Nursing Home. Sadly missed by his sons, brothers, sisters, and large extended family.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Friday evening, September 23 from 7:00pm to 8:00pm

Arriving at Shannon Crematorium on Saturday, September 24 for cremation service at 11am.

No flowers please.

*******

The death has occurred of Margaret (Phyllis) Murphy (née Woodhouse)

Of Raheen and Ballyagran

Peacefully in the tender and loving care of the staff of The Park Nursing Home, Castletroy, Limerick, being a resident for the last 10 years. Beloved wife of the late John (Jack) and dear mother of Jimmy, John, Gary, Angela and Clare. Deeply regretted by her loving sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace

Reposing at Hawe's Funeral Home, Charleville P56-YY15 on Friday evening from 6pm to 7pm. Reception into St Nessan's Church, Raheen on Saturday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Holy Cross Cemetery, Charleville. Those who wish may leave a personal message in the section below marked condolences. Live streaming on mcrparish.com

*******

May they all rest in peace. To leave a message of condolence, please click here

