Search

18 Sept 2022

Deaths in Limerick: Sunday, September 18, 2022

Deaths in Limerick: Sunday, September 11, 2022

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

18 Sept 2022 6:11 PM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

The death has occurred of Daniel (Danny) Riordan, Cahercorney, Herbertstown, Limerick.

Danny passed away peacefully 17/Sept/22 in Milford Hospice. Predeceased by his parents and brother Patsy (Dublin).Sadly missed by his sister Mary,sister-in-law Maureen, Nephews David, Sean, Cieran, Stephen and their families, kind neighbours, cousins, relatives and friends.

Danny will be reposing at Davern's Funeral Home, Hospital, Co. Limerick (V35XV96) this Monday (19 Sept. 22) from 6pm until 7.30pm. Funeral cortege will arrive at Sacred Heart Church, Herbertstown, Tuesday (20 Sept. 22) for 11.30am requiem Mass, burial afterwards in the Cahercorney cemetery. Small wreaths of flowers welcome.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Pauline Dawson (née Daly), Templeogue, D6W, formerly Effin, Co. Limerick.

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, in the wonderful care of the staff of Our Lady’s Hospice and care services, Harold’s Cross. Beloved wife and best friend of Tom, pre-deceased by her daughter Katie, sister-in-law Brigid, loving and much-loved mother to Paddy and Liz. Pauline will be forever loved and sadly missed by her heartbroken family, husband, children, brothers, Jimmy, Tommy, sisters, Anna, Kitty, Nuala, Pat, Deirdre, half-sisters, Joan, Nellie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, friends and neighbours.

May she rest in peace.

If you would like to leave a private message of sympathy for the family, please click here or alternatively on the condolence section below.

House strictly private.

All further enquiries to Massey Bros. Templeogue Village on (01) 490 7601.

Funeral Arrangements Later

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

May they rest in peace. To leave a message of condolence please click here

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media