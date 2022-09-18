Deaths in Limerick: Sunday, September 18, 2022

The death has occurred of Daniel (Danny) Riordan, Cahercorney, Herbertstown, Limerick.

Danny passed away peacefully 17/Sept/22 in Milford Hospice. Predeceased by his parents and brother Patsy (Dublin).Sadly missed by his sister Mary,sister-in-law Maureen, Nephews David, Sean, Cieran, Stephen and their families, kind neighbours, cousins, relatives and friends.

Danny will be reposing at Davern's Funeral Home, Hospital, Co. Limerick (V35XV96) this Monday (19 Sept. 22) from 6pm until 7.30pm. Funeral cortege will arrive at Sacred Heart Church, Herbertstown, Tuesday (20 Sept. 22) for 11.30am requiem Mass, burial afterwards in the Cahercorney cemetery. Small wreaths of flowers welcome.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Pauline Dawson (née Daly), Templeogue, D6W, formerly Effin, Co. Limerick.

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, in the wonderful care of the staff of Our Lady’s Hospice and care services, Harold’s Cross. Beloved wife and best friend of Tom, pre-deceased by her daughter Katie, sister-in-law Brigid, loving and much-loved mother to Paddy and Liz. Pauline will be forever loved and sadly missed by her heartbroken family, husband, children, brothers, Jimmy, Tommy, sisters, Anna, Kitty, Nuala, Pat, Deirdre, half-sisters, Joan, Nellie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, friends and neighbours.

May she rest in peace.

House strictly private.

All further enquiries to Massey Bros. Templeogue Village on (01) 490 7601.

Funeral Arrangements Later

