Deaths in Limerick - Saturday, September 17, 2022

The death has occurred of John MORAN ofShannon Banks, Corbally, Limerick / Ballinteer, Dublin.

John passed away peacefully in University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved husband of the late Joan.

Sadly missed by his loving children Geraldine & Desmond, grandchildren Enya & Patrick, daughter-in-law Joanne, by his brother Des, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Monday, 19th September, from 5pm – 6.30pm. Arriving at St. Nicholas’ Church, Westbury for Requiem Mass on Tuesday, 20th September, 11am. Mass will be live streamed here.

Funeral afterwards in the Shannon Crematorium.

Family flowers only please; donations if desired to The Irish Heart Foundation.

---------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Paul Keogh of Milford Road, Castletroy, Limerick.

Paul Keogh 16 September 2022, peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Dearly loved father of Cullen. Beloved son of Pat and Catherine. Cherished brother of Nicholette, Paddy, Larry, Andrew and Luke.

Sadly missed by his loving grandmother Anna Mary, sisters-in-law Jane, Charlotte, Antoinette and Joanne, nephews, nieces, Cullen’s older brother Ronan, aunts, uncles, extended family and friends.

May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Sunday (18th September) from 4.30pm to 6pm.

Funeral arriving at Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Milford, Castletroy on Monday (19th September) for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by private cremation.

Paul’s Requiem Mass can be viewed by clicking the link below.

House private. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

---------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Kelly of Kilmore House, Granagh, Limerick.

September 16th 2022, peacefully, in the wonderful care of all the staff at Milford Care Centre, surrounded by his loving family.

Beloved husband of Helen, and dear father to Seamus, Loraine (Irwin), Siobhan, Marianne, sons-in-law Kieran and Kieron, Marianne's partner Ger, adoring grandchildren Aisling, Rachel, Louise, Darragh, Annabel and Daniel, sisters Mary Butler, Patricia McGrath, Anne Cunningham, Peg Wall, Sr. Eileen Kelly (Kilfinane) and Vera, brother Moss, brothers-in-law Eamon and John, nephews, nieces, kind neighbours and his large circle of friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at St Joseph's Church, Granagh, on Sunday evening from 6:30 to 8 pm, funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

---------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of John Hayes of Sycamore Avenue, Rathbane, Limerick / Rathbane, Limerick.

Peacefully at University Hospital Limerick, late of S.P.S Shannon father of the late David and grandfather of the late Mark.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Nancy, son's John and Michael, daughter Audrey, brother Ger, son in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing in Cross's funeral home Monday 19th September from 4:30 to 6pm.

arriving for 11 am requiem mass Tuesday 20th September in Our Lady Queen Of Peace Church with burial afterwards in Mt St Lawrence (ext) cemetery.

---------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Laurence (Larry) Hallinan of 2 St Ita's Terrace, Newcastle West, Limerick

Died at his residence on Friday 16th September 2022. Predeceased by his wife Bridie (nee Sheahan). Deeply regretted by his daughter Ellen, son-in-law Declan, grandchildren Christopher and Suzannah, sisters Eile, Noreen and Tess.

Brother David, brothers-in-law Johnny, Jacksie and John, sister-in-law Mag, nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of wonderful neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Riedy’s Funeral Home, Newcastle West on Sunday 18th September from 6pm until 7.30pm. Arriving at Newcastle West Church at 8pm. Requiem mass will be on Monday 19th September at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St Ita’s Cemetery, Killeedy. Messages of condolence can be offered by clicking on the link below.

---------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Tom Fitzgibbon of Coologue, Old Pallas, Pallasgreen, Limerick.



17 September 2022, peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, daughters Carol & Karina, son Thomas daughter in law Claudine, son's in law Michael & John, brother Sean, sister's Margaret, Sally, Nan, Biddy, Lena, Mary & Rosline, grandchildren Lucie, Harry, Anna, Domhnall, Cormac & Cian, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews nieces relatives & friends.

R.I.P. Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home Pallasgreen this Sunday evening at 5.30 o' clock to 7.30 o' clock. Requiem Mass on Monday in St John the Baptist Church Nicker at 11.30 o' clock with burial afterwards in St Columba's cemetery. Family flowers only donations if desired to Parkinson's Association & Milford Hospice.

---------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Arnold (Bill) Bailey ofDunquinn House, Knockane road/Moviddy, Newcastlewest, Limerick.

Bill formerly worked at Rathfredagh Chesire Home.

September 17th 2022.

Bill passed away peacefully in the loving care of the staff in St. Catherine's nursing home.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Catherine (Wright), brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces and nephews.

May He Rest In Eternal Peace.

Reposing at St. Catherine's nursing home Newcastlewest on Monday evening ( September 19th) from 6pm to 7pm.

Followed by Cremation on Tuesday (September 20th) at 11am in Shannon Crematorium.

---------------------------------------------

May they all rest in peace.