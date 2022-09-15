Deaths in Limerick - Thursday, September 15, 2022

The death has occurred of Noelle O'Malley of Old Cork Road, Limerick City, Limerick.



Formerly of O'Malley Park, Southill, Limerick

Noelle, died peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick, after a short illness.

Predeceased by her dad John (Hairy Jaws) O'Malley.

Very deeply regretted by her loving daughter Jessica, partner Ger, mam Eileen, brothers Jim, John and Gerard, sisters Geraldine, Teresa, Majella and Catherine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand nephews and a wide circle of family and friends.

May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Cross’s Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Sunday, 18th September, from 3.30pm to 5.00pm, arriving at the Holy Family Church, Southill, at 5.30pm.

Requiem Mass on Monday, 19th September, at 11am.

Requiem Mass on Monday, 19th September, at 11am.

Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of PEG O'KEEFFE (née RIORDAN) of Coole West, Athea, Limerick / Knocknagoshel, Kerry.

Peg passed away, unexpectedly, on 14th September 2022, at her residence, aged 77 years.

Predeceased by her loving husband Timmy.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her heartbroken family, daughters Eleanor & Breda, sons Joe & Timo, sons-in-law Tony & David, daughters-in-law Orla & Claire, her 8 grandchildren Lena, Kiera, Timmy, Maeve, Anna, Kevin, Seán & Emma, brothers John & Pa, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, kind neighbours and a very large circle of friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Kelly’s Funeral Home, Athea, on Sunday Evening (18th Sept) from 4.00pm to 8.00pm, with a 15 min. break at 6pm approx.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon in St. Bartholomew’s Church, Athea (19th Sept).

Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon in St. Bartholomew's Church, Athea (19th Sept).

Burial immediately after in Holy Cross Cemetery, Athea. Covid 19 protective measures must be adhered to at all times.

Family flowers only, please.

The death has occurred of Don Nolan of Killula, Newmarket-on-Fergus, Clare / Limerick City, Limerick.



Formerly of Coolraine Estate, Limerick.

Predeceased by his parents Larry and Eileen, brother Robert.

Lovingly remembered by his wife Margaret (O' Brien), sister Jean, brothers David and Aidan, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, god children Jill Phelan and Barry Fitzgerald, the extended Nolan and O' Brien families, dear neighbours and friends.

May he Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home Killula this Saturday (17th September) from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving for funeral Mass in Our Lady of the Wells Church, Clonmoney, Newmarket-on-Fergus on Sunday (18th September) at 12 noon followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium at 2pm.

Family Flowers only.

With sincere thanks to all who supported Don in anyway, during his illness.

Messages of sympathy can be sent to Mc Mahon Funeral Directors.

Messages of sympathy can be sent to Mc Mahon Funeral Directors.

The death has occurred of Patricia DILLON (née O'Connell) of Ballyclough, Limerick / Ardagh, Limerick.



Formerly of Coolanoran, Ardagh, Co. Limerick.

Patricia passed away in The Royal Marsden Hospital, Chelsea.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Leo, adored children Ray, Leo & Pearse, her mother Mary, mother-in-law Nell, sisters Elaine, Kay, Bríd, Mary Therese & Lisa, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and colleagues.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Sunday,18th September, from 4pm to 6pm. Funeral arriving at St. Molua’s Church, Ardagh on Monday, 19th September, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Mid-Western Cancer Foundation.

Click here to donate online.

House private please.

House private please.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin's Funeral Home.

