Deaths in Limerick - Wednesday, September 14, 2022

The death has occurred of Michael Clancy

Of Cork and Limerick.

On July 29, 2022, peacefully, after a short illness in New York. Michael, the much loved son of the late Michael and Madge and dear brother of Dermot and Jean.

Sadly missed by his loving family, sister-in-law Anne, brother-in-law Michael, nieces Ciara and Alison and a wide circle of loyal and loving friends especially his great friend and neighbour Jane in New York.

Celebration of his life will take place between 10.30am and 11.30am on Saturday, September 17 at the Wilton Funeral Home, Sarsfield Road, Cork.

Interment of his cremated ashes will take place privately afterwards.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Simon Community.

Please leave your personal message for Michael’s family through www.jerhoconnorfuneralhomes.ie

May he rest in peace

*******

The death has occurred of Michael Hennessy

Of Sandown Isle of Wight, Britain and late of Ballybiggane, Clouncagh, Ballingarry.

Peacefully in Mountbatten Hospice (Isle of Wight) after a short illness.

Predeceased by his father Michael.

Deeply missed by his heartbroken family, mother Margaret (Maggie), brother Jack, sister Noreen, brother-in-law Martin, niece Ciara, cousins relatives and many friends.

May he rest in peace.

Funeral arrangements later.

*******

The death has occurred of Noel Spillane

Of Boloughera, Lissycasey, Clare and Limerick City

Also of Boston, USA. Died peacefully at his residence after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Dymphna, daughter Kim, sons Michael, Thomas, Stephen, James, Gregory, Noel Jnr and Kieran, daughters in law, 12 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, many friends and neighbours.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at St Mary's Church, Cranny on Thursday evening from 5pm with funeral prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 10:30am followed by cremation at 1pm in Shannon Crematorium.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

*******

The death has occurred of Kevin McCarthy

Of Wood Road, Lisnagry

On September 12, 2022, peacefully at his home. Deeply regretted by his cousin Marcella McCarthy, her partner Tommy, nephews and niece. Very sadly missed by Alan, Deirdre, Hilary and Shannon Smith, Dave and Bridget Doherty and family and a wide circle of friends and neighbours in Wood Road, Lisnagry.

Rest in peace

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Castleconnell on Thursday, September 15, from 6pm to 7.30pm. Arrival on Friday, September 16, to St. Joseph’s Church, Castleconnell for Requiem Mass at 11.30am which can be viewed on www.castleconnellparish.ie. Burial afterwards in Stradbally Cemetery, Castleconnell.

*******

