Deaths in Limerick - Tuesday, September 13, 2022

The death has occurred of Jason SMITH of Fedamore, Limerick.

Husband of Meliza Smith (née Reid) Fedamore, Co. Limerick.Jason died peacefully, after a short illness.

Beloved husband of Meliza and dearest father of Shane, Holly and Zac their partners Veronika and Beau. Sadly missed by his loving wife & children, sister Juliet, mother in law Mary Reid, sister-in-law Bridette, brother-in-law John, nieces, nephews, relatives & many friends.

Rest in Peace.

Celebration of life for Jason will be held at Mt. Thompson Memorial Gardens, West Chapel, Nursery Road, Holland Park, Brisbane, Australia on Thursday, 15th September, at 1:30pm.

Family flowers only please, donations instead may be made to Cancer Council Australia.

--------------------

The death has occurred of Mary Regan (née Reidy) of Fleanmore, Ballyhahill, Limerick, V94 Y6FV / Loughill, Limerick

Peacefully with her family in the excellent care of the staff of Ward 7A of The Mid-Western Regional Hospital, Limerick. Mary will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband Jack, daughter Noreen, sons Donal, Michael and Jonathan, brother Gerard, sister-in-law Margaret, brother-in-law Patsy and his wife Noreen, daughters-in-law June, Helen and Kathrina; grandchildren Tristan, Nathan, Aaron, Daniel, Michaela and Marissa, nephews, extended family, kind neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May Mary Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her home in Fleanmore, Ballyhahill (V94 Y6FV) Thursday, 15th September from 5pm to 7pm. The family would appreciate compliance with times of reposing. Requiem Mass Friday, 16th September 2022, at 12 noon in The Church of the Assumption, Loughill. Burial afterwards in Kilfergus Cemetery, Glin. Family flowers only. Messages of sympathy can be expressed by using the Condolences Option below.

--------------------

The death has occurred of Brigid (Gb) O'NEILL (née Dawson) of Parteen, Clare / Shannon, Clare / Knocklong, Limerick

Brigid died peacefully in Milford Card Centre.

Beloved wife of the late Michael.

Sadly missed by her loving daughter Noreta, grandsons Michael & Aedan, son-in-law Dave, siblings Margaret, Tom, Pat & John, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Wednesday, 14th September, from 5pm to 6:30pm. Funeral to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Parteen on Thursday, 15th September, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Mass will be live streamed here.

Burial afterwards in Knocklong Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, Milford Care Centre.

Click the link below to donate.

--------------------

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) O'HANLON of Plassey Walk, Rhebogue, Limerick City, Limerick

Jimmy died peacefully in Milford Card Centre.

Sadly missed by his wife Mary, children Garrett, Breda, Daragh, David & Eddie, by his grandchildren, sisters Patsy (Hoare) & Mary (Totham), brothers Gary, Dermot & Kieran, his other relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, Milford Care Centre.

Click the link below to donate.

--------------------

The death has occurred of Michael McDonagh of 'Palm View' Mountshannon Road, Lisnagry, Limerick / Ardnacrusha, Clare.

Michael, died peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick.

Predeceased by his brothers John and Kevin.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Laura, sons Michael and Colm, daughters Catherine and Loretto, grandchildren Molly, Colm, Donnacha and Rían, daughter-in-law Mags sons-in-law David and Nick, brother Pat, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, other relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace.

House private outside of reposal times please.

Family flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

To donate click the link below.

Messages of condolence may be expressed through the Condolence section below.

--------------------

The death has occurred of Tyler Kelly of St. Oliver Plunkett Street, St. Mary's Park, Limerick City, Limerick.

Tyler, died suddenly.

Very deeply regretted by his mother Julie, brothers Jordan and Alan, sister Kelsey, children Kylie and Karson.

Tyler will be greatly missed by his extended family and his many friends some who classed him as a brother.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Thursday (September 15th) from 2.30pm to 5pm.

Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church Athlunkard Street, on Friday (September 16th) for Requiem Mass at 11am funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (extension) Cemetery.

Tyler's Requiem Mass will be streamed by clicking the link below.

Messages of condolence may be expressed through the Condolence section below.

--------------------

