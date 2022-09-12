Deaths in Limerick: Monday, September 12, 2022

THE DEATH has occurred of Kathleen FAHEY (née Anslow) Adare, Limerick / Parteen, Clare

Kathleen passed away, peacefully, in St. John’s Hospital on 10th September 2022. Devoted wife of John and loving mother of Eoin, Olga & Damian.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband, family, daughters-in-law Maria & Audrey, grandchildren Dean & Vayda, brother Philip, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & friends. Predeceased by her loving sister Marie (Hunt)

Requiem Mass on Tuesday 13th September at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Nicholas’ Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Patrick Carmody, Garryduff Cross, Newcastle West, Limerick



Died suddenly at his residence on Saturday 10th September 2022. Predeceased by his brother Con and sister Mary. Deeply regretted by his sister Kathleen Liston, brother-in-law Tony, nephews Gerry, Sean and Seamus, niece Marie, other relatives and friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Requiem Mass is on Tuesday 13th September at 11.30am at Newcasrle West church. Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Patrick [Paddy] Carey, Howardstown, Bruree, Limerick



Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Cork University Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Joan [Mulcahy] and dear father of Neilus, Tony, Dermot and Kevin.

Deeply regretted by his loving sons, sisters Joan [O'Mahony], Sr Mary Agatha, Kathleen [Cronin], Peggy [O'Carroll] and Agnes [Normoyle], brother-in-law Pat, sister-in-law Kitty, daughters-in-law Annette, Noreen, Sandra and Geraldine, 13 grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Hawe's funeral home Charleville P56YY15 on Tuesday evening from 6 30pm to 7 30pm followed by removal to St Munchin's church Rockhill.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11 30am. Funeral afterwards to Holy Cross Cemetery, Charleville.

