Deaths in Limerick: Sunday, September 11, 2022

The death has occurred of Kathleen Fahey (née Anslow), Adare, Limerick and late of Parteen, Co. Clare

Kathleen passed away, peacefully, in St. John’s Hospital on 10th September 2022.

Devoted wife of John and loving mother of Eoin, Olga & Damian.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband, family, daughters-in-law Maria & Audrey, grandchildren Dean & Vayda, brother Philip, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & friends.

Predeceased by her loving sister Marie (Hunt)

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Holy Trinity Abbey, Main Street, Adare on Monday 12th September from 6pm with prayers at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday 13th September at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Nicholas’ Cemetery. Mass will be live-streamed on parish web-site. Click HERE to view

The death has occurred of Patrick Carmody, Garryduff Cross, Newcastle West, Limerick.

Died suddenly at his residence on Saturday 10th September 2022. Predeceased by his brother Con and sister Mary. Deeply regretted by his sister Kathleen Liston, brother-in-law Tony, nephews Gerry, Sean and Seamus, niece Marie, other relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Riedy’s funeral home, Newcastle West, on Monday, 12th September, from 6.30pm until 8pm. Arriving at Newcastle West Church at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass is on Tuesday 13th September at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery. Messages of condolence can be offered by clicking on the link below.

The death has occurred of Patrick [ Paddy] Carey, Howardstown, Bruree, Limerick.

Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Cork University Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Joan [Mulcahy] and dear father of Neilus, Tony, Dermot and Kevin. Deeply regretted by his loving sons, sisters Joan [O'Mahony], Sr Mary Agatha, Kathleen [Cronin], Peggy [O'Carroll] and Agnes [Normoyle], brother-in-law Pat, sister-in-law Kitty, daughters-in-law Annette, Noreen, Sandra and Geraldine, 13 grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Hawe's funeral home Charleville P56YY15 on Tuesday evening from 6 30pm to 7 30pm followed by removal to St Munchin's church Rockhill. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11 30am. Funeral afterwards to Holy Cross Cemetery, Charleville. Those who wish may leave a personal message in the section below marked condolences.

