10 Sept 2022

Deaths in Limerick - Saturday, September 10, 2022

Deaths in Limerick - Saturday, September 10, 2022

The death has occurred of Lil Glynn (née Brady)

Of Blackthorn, Belfield Gardens, Ennis Road and Gort, Galway

On September 9, 2022, peacefully at her home. Beloved wife of the late Tim. Dearly loved mother of Liam, Johnny, Noel, Frank, Fintan and Mary (O'Hora). Sadly missed by her son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters Joan Taffe and Chlora Graham (UK), nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Predeceased by her sisters Mary Murphy, Oonagh Radcliffe, Attracta Conlan, Bridie McGovern and Ann O’Connor, brothers Mattie, Paddy and Frank.

May she rest in peace

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Sunday evening, September 11 from 6.30pm to 8pm.

Funeral arriving at St Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand on Monday, September 12 for requiem Mass at 11am with burial in Crecora Cemetery.

Family flowers only.

*******

The death has occurred of Josephine Quilligan (née Britton)
Of Rhebogue

Josephine passed away, peacefully, in St. Camillus’ Hospital.

Sadly missed by her loving husband John, adored children Jillian, Nicola, David and Kenneth, son-in-law Niall, Anita and Catherine, grandchildren Shaun, Rory, Conor and Ríona, sisters Mary (May) and Teresa, brother Tommy, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in peace.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Monday, September 12, from 5pm to 6.30pm. Arriving at St. Patrick’s Church, Clare Street on Tuesday, September 13, for requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery. Mass will be live-streamed. Click here to view.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Parkinson’s Association of Ireland. 

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the death notices section of www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

*******

The death has occurred of Christina Haddy (née Dee)

Of Knockcarron, Knocklong

On September 9, 2022. Predeceased by her brothers Seán, Thomas, Michael and Ned, sisters Peggy and Katherine. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Frank, brother Paddy (Knocklong), sistes Eily Rea (London), Mary O'Sullivan (Garryspillane) and Breda O'Donnell (London), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace.

Christina's funeral cortége will arrive at Knocklong Church at 10.15am for 10.30am Mass on Monday morning, followed by Cremation at Shannon Crematorium at 1pm.

House private please.

*******

May they all rest in peace. To leave a message of condolence, please click here

