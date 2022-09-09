Deaths in Limerick - Friday, September 9, 2022

The death has occurred of Teresa Doyle

Of O'Malley Park, Southill. Late of Tesco Roxboro

Teresa died suddenly at her residence.

Very deeply regretted by her brothers John, Tommy, Arthur and Michael, sisters Angie and Cora, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, aunt Teresa Greene, cousins, other relatives and large circle of friends.

May she rest in peace

Reposing at Cross’s Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Sunday, September 11, from 4.00pm to 5.30pm.

Funeral arriving for Requiem Mass on Monday, September 12, at 11am in the Holy Family Church, Southill.

Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

*******

The death has occurred of Gladys Muriel Farrell

Of Crumlin, Dublin and Caherconlish

On September 8, 2022, peacefully at St. Michael’s Nursing Home, Caherconlish, Co. Limerick. Beloved daughter of the late Fred and Bea Farrell. Dearly loved sister of Sylvia Cowpar. Sadly missed by her brother-in-law Leslie Cowpar, nephew Gordon and his wife Diane (Hannagen), grandnephews David and Andrew, extended family, and friends.

Funeral arriving at St Mary’s Cathedral, Limerick, on Tuesday, September 13 for funeral service at 11:30am followed by private cremation service in Shannon Crematorium.

*******

The death has occurred of Sheila Garvey

Of Ardlahan, Kildimo

Passed away peacefully at Milford Care Centre on September 8, 2022 in the presence of her loving family.

Beloved partner of Barney Garvey.

Survived by her children Lorraine, Adrian and Kevin, grandchildren Lauren, Ryan, Hallie and AJ, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at St Joseph's Church, Kildimo on Sunday, September 11 from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass Monday, September 12 at 12.00 noon with burial immediately afterwards in Kilcornan Cemetery.

Family flowers only.

Donations in lieu to Milford Care Centre.

*******

The death has occurred of Sr. Patricia Cronin

Of Rosebury Court, Mayo, Shannon and Askeaton

Peacefully in Mayo General Hospital.

Predeceased by her parents John and Mary Cronin, brothers Gerry and Jim, sister Mary Carroll (Rosbracken Shannon).

Deeply missed by her great friend and carer Maura Hopkins, nieces, nephews, godchildren, extended family and a large circle of friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at McMahon's Funeral Home, Shannon this Monday, September 12 from 10am to 10:45am. Arriving for funeral Mass in St John and Paul's Church Shannon Monday at 11am followed by cremation in Shannon crematorium at 12noon.

Messages of sympathy can be sent to McMahon Funeral Directors.

*******

The death has occurred of Christopher (William) Hanley

Of Clarke Avenue, Janesboro

Passed away peacefully in the Royal Infirmary Hospital, Manchester.

Sadly missed by his nieces and nephews, sister-in-law, all other relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

Arriving for requiem Mass in St Brigid's Church, St Patrick's Road on Tuesday, September 20, at 11.00am.

Funeral afterwards to Mount St Lawrence extension cemetery.

*******

The death has occurred of Denis McCarthy.

Prague, Czech Republic, and formerly of Martinstown House, Kilmallock. AIB (retired). On September 7, 2022 (peacefully). Pre-deceased by his parents Jeremiah and Mary McCarthy and brother-in-law David Dennehy. Sadly missed and loving remembered by his brother John, (Clune, Goolds Cross, Co. Tipperary), sisters Kathleen Dennehy, (Bulgaden, Kilmallock) and Margaret Dillon, (Blackrock, Co. Louth), sister-in-law Margaret, brother-in-law Oliver, his devoted friend Slávek, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends in Dublin, London, and Prague.

May his gentle soul rest in peace

Funeral Mass on Saturday, September 24, at 10am in St Thomas Church, Mala Strana, Prague 118 00.

*******

The death has occurred of Eileen Wiseman (née Hanley)

Of Dillons Cross, Cork and Limerick

On September 9, 2022, peacefully in the presence of her loving family in The Mercy University Hospital, Eileen, (née Hanley) .

Much loved wife of the late Anthony, cherished mother of Johnny, Seamus, Kieran, Kay, Eamonn, Ber and the late Niall. Fondly remembered by her brothers Tom, Seamus, sister Catherine and her late sister Mary, sons-in-law Cormac and Alan, daughters-in-law Eucharia, Julia, Doreen, Niamh, Amanda and her 21 grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by her family and all that knew her, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Eileen rest in peace

Lying in repose in Keohane’s Funeral Home, Old Youghal Rd, Mayfield, on Sunday, September 11, from 4pm with prayers at 5pm. Requiem mass on Monday, September 12, at 11.15am in St. Joseph’s Church, Mayfield followed by funeral to St. Catherine’s Cemetery, Kilcully.

*******

The death has occurred of Breda Cahill (née Hennessy)

Of Kilmurry, Martinstown, Kilmallock

On September 8, 2022. In the loving care of Milford Care Centre, Limerick. Predeceased by her parents Ned and Bridget. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Patsy, sisters Mamie and Betty (London), sister-in-law Hannah (Lee), niece Deirdre and nephew Neil, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in peace.

Breda's funeral cortège will leave Fraser's Funeral Home tomorrow at 10.30am for Mass at 11am in Martinstown Church, Kilmallock. Burial afterwards in Anglesboro Cemetery (near Mitchelstown).

*******

