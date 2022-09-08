Deaths in Limerick - Thursday, September 8, 2022

The death has occurred of Ann McDonnell (née Roche) of Adian Park, Shannon, County Clare. Formerly of Kilnaboy, County Clare and Crecora, County Limerick.

Predeceased by her husband Mark.

Deeply missed by her loving family, sons Gerard, Mark, Declan and Conor; daughters-in-law Diane, Lisa, Catriona and Karina, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother John, sister Mary, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at McMahons Funeral Home, Shannon this Friday (September 9) from 5.30pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass in St John and Paul's Church, Shannon on Saturday (September 10) - click here for live-stream.

Burial afterwards in Illaunmanagh Cemetery.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Patricia Foley (née Lillis) of St. Lawrence Park, Garryowen, Limerick.

Sadly missed by her daughter Gillian; sons Kevin, Alan and Neil, grandchildren Alex, Tia, Alicia, Belle, Sophia and Roisín; daughters-in-law Louise and Karen, son-in-law Brian, sisters, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Reposing this Friday evening (September 9) at Cross's Funeral Home, Lower Gerard Griffin St, Limerick from 4pm to 6pm.

Requiem Mass at St. John's Cathedral at 11am on Saturday followed by burial in Mount Oliver Cemetery, Limerick.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Frank Donnellan of Breeogue, Athlumney, Navan, County Meath. Late of Port Arthur, O'Connell Avenue, Limerick city.

Predeceased by his sisters Maureen and Eileen and brother Reverend Tom (S.J.). Beloved husband of Frances and loving father of Michael, Martina, Neil and Garrett.

Sadly missed by his family, son-in-law Alan; daughters-in-law Margaret and Carmel; grandchildren Conor, Aoibhín, Ava, Cian, Brian, Michael, Isabel and Aoife; sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and former colleagues in Tara Mines.

Reposing at his home this Friday (September 9) from 5pm to 8pm.

Arriving in The Church of the Nativity, Johnstown, Navan on Saturday morning for Funeral Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in Old Kilcarne Cemetery.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Bartholomew (Bart) Dillon of Hawthorn Court, Kennedy Park, Limerick. Late of Krups and Sammy Benson’s Brass & Reed Band.

Predeceased by his sons-in-law Michael, Ger, and his grandson Gary. Beloved husband of Ena and dearly loved father of Tom, Anne Marie, Chris, and Catherina.

Sadly missed by his daughter-in-law Tricia, sons-in-law Paulie and Shane, adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brothers Billy, Tommy, and John, sisters Chris and Sr. Anne, nephews, nieces, extended family, and friends.

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Sunday (September 11) from 4.30pm to 6pm.

Funeral arriving at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro on Monday (September 12) for Requiem Mass at 12 noon with burial afterward in Mount Saint Lawrence (Extension) Cemetery.

-------------------

The death has occurred (at the Royal Marsden Hospital, Chelsea) of Patricia Dillon (née O'Connell) of Ballyclough, Limerick. Formerly of Coolanoran, Ardagh, County Limerick.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Leo, adored children Ray, Leo and Pearse; her mother Mary; mother-in-law Nell; sisters Elaine, Kay, Bríd, Mary Therese & Lisa; sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and colleagues.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Mid-Western Cancer Foundation.

Funeral arrangements to follow.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peg) Conway (née Madigan) of Ballycasey, Kildimo, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late PJ (ESB, Rosbrien). Predeceased by her brother Neddy.

Sadly missed by her daughter Mary, sister Eileen, sister-in-law Mary Madigan, brother-in-law Patrick Pigott; nieces Marguerite, Yvonne and Noelle, grand nieces, grand nephews, cousin’s wonderful neighbours and friends.

Reposing at St Joseph's Church, Kildimo on Friday (September 9) from 5pm to 7pm.

Requiem Mass on Saturday (September 10) at 12noon with burial immediately afterwards in Kildimo Cemetery.

May they all rest in peace.