Deaths in Limerick - Wednesday, September 7, 2022

The death has occurred of Philomena Reich (née O'Keeffe) ofToor, Duagh, Kerry / Bruff, Limerick.

Passed away peacefully at University Hospital Kerry on Tuesday, September 6th 2022. Philomena, wife of the late Denis, is very sadly missed by daughters Cora and Karen, son Paul, grandchildren Katie Bo, Cassie, Philip and George, sisters Ella and Josephine, brother Gus, Karen’s partner P.J., Viv, Pa and Damo, Paul’s partner Abby, all her other relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Thursday from 6.30pm until 8.00pm.

Funeral cortege will depart Karen’s home in Toor, Duagh on Friday at 10.30am arriving at St. Brigid’s Church, Duagh for Requiem Mass at 11.00am.

Requiem Mass can be streamed by clicking the link below. Burial afterwards in Springmount Cemetery. Please leave your message of condolence in the Condolences section by clicking the link below.

--------------------

The death has occurred of Clare MacInerney Zervos of Limerick and Athens, Greece.

Peacefully on 5 September 2022, surrounded by her family, in the wonderful care of the staff of Blackrock Clinic.

Beloved wife of Gerasimos (Gerry), wonderful mother of Isabel, Sophia and Tatiana, adored grandmother of Chloe, Alix, Noah, Leo and Alexander.

Sadly missed by sons-in-law Christian Lesueur, Marcos Camhis and Matthew Anson, siblings John MacInerney, Sarah Brock and Frances Henihan, brothers and sisters in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends near and far. Predeceased by her parents Tom and Mary MacInerney, siblings Margaret Galvin, Pat and Tommie MacInerney.

--------------------

The death has occurred of Maura Kiely of The Park Nursing Home, Castletroy, Limerick.

Maura died peacefully in the loving care of the Park Nursing Home, in the presence of her loving family.

Beloved daughter of the late Patrick and Joan.

Very deeply regretted by her siblings Gerry, Johnny, Margaret Meehan, Cora Cusack and Marilyn Gallagher, her loving nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, other relatives and her large circle of friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Thursday (September 8) from 4pm to 6pm followed by removal to St. Brigid's Church, St. Patrick's Road, for reception prayers at 6.30pm.

Requiem Mass Friday (September 9) at 11am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

Maura's Requiem Mass will be streamed live by clicking the link below

Messages of condolence may be expressed by clicking the link below.

--------------------

The death has occurred of Simone Hinchy of Ballinacurra Gardens, Ballinacurra, Limerick.



Simone, died suddenly, at her residence.

Very deeply regretted by her parents Paddy and Miriam, son Jamie, sister Rebecca, brother Dan, brother-in-law Dave Henry, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Friday (September 9) from 11am to 12.30pm, followed by removal to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road, arriving for Requiem mass at 1pm followed by Service at 3pm in Shannon Crematorium.

Simone's Requiem Mass will be streamed live by clicking the link below.

Please Note: The link provided to live-stream the Funeral Mass is managed by an independent streaming company. The Funeral Home accepts NO responsibility for its functionality or interruption to a live transmission.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to the Mid Western Cancer Foundation.

(To donate click the link below)

--------------------

The death has occurred of Maureen Haigney (née Quaine) of Arywee, Fedamore, Limerick.

Maureen, died peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick, in the presence of her loving family.

Predeceased by her loving husband Willie and her brothers Stephen and Tom and her son-in-law Dick Tobin.

Very deeply regretted by her children Marie, Gretta and Liam, grandchildren Fionnghuala, Niamh, Méabh, Colin and Robbie, great grandchildren Aoibh, Darragh and Aisling, son-in-law Robert Ryan and daughter-in-law Sinead, nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and neighbours.

May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Ballyneety, on Thursday (September 8) from 6pm to 7.30pm followed by removal to St. John the Baptist Church Fedamore, arriving for reception prayers at 8pm.

Requiem Mass on Friday (September 9) at 12pm funeral afterwards to Rockstown Cemetery, Fedamore.

Maureen's Requiem Mass will be streamed live by clicking the link below.

House private, please.

Messages of condolence may be expressed through the Condolence section below.

--------------------

The death has occurred of Liam Enright of Clounleharde, Ballyhahill, Limerick.

Peacefully, on September 7th, 2022, in the wonderful care of the staff of St. Ita's Community Hospital, Newcastle West. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by Carol, Dave, Claire,David and Gary Noonan, Catherine Moloney, Rita O'Hagan, Jim Enright and their families, his many nephews and nieces, the extended Enright family, neighbours and friends.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE.

Reposing at Madigan's Funeral Home, Shanagolden, on Friday evening from 5 p.m to 7 p.m. Funeral arriving to The Church of Our Lady of the Assumption, Loughill, on Saturday morning at 11.45 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Liam being celebrated at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in Templeathea Cemetery.

--------------------

The death has occurred of Eileen Costello (née O'Connor) of Lawndale Drive, Dooradoyle, Limerick / Ardfert, Kerry.

September 6, 2022

Peacefully in the wonderful care of all the staff at

St Paul's Nursing Home, Limerick.

Predeceased by her sisters Sr. Cyrilla (Lil), Kathleen and Mary Ann.

Very deeply regretted by her loving husband John, daughters Cyrilla, Edel and Paula, son-in-law Fabrice, adoring grandchildren Casper, Megan, Ella and Theo, sister Peggy, brother Peter, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, relatives, kind neighbours and her wonderful circle of friends, including former colleagues at UHL and St Vincent de Paul.

Rest in peace.

Reposing at St Paul's Church, Dooradoyle on Friday evening from 6 pm to 8 pm. Funeral mass at 11:30 am on Saturday with burial immediately afterwards in St Michael's Cemetery, Manister.

Condolence Book open via the link below.

--------------------

The death has occurred of Bridget Connolly of Meanus, Limerick.



Bridget Connolly (Meanus, Limerick) 6th September 2022, peacefully in the exceptional care of St. Ita’s Hospital. Predeceased by her siblings, Fr. John, Fr. Tom, Frank, Stephen, and Mary. Sadly missed by her neighbours, extended family, and friends.

May She Rest in Peace.

Requiem Mass to be held in St. Mary’s Church, Meanus, on Friday (September 9) at 12 noon with burial afterward in the adjoining cemetery.

--------------------

The death has occurred of Jim Browne of Clonskeagh, Dublin / Bruree, Limerick.



Passed away unexpectedly. Predeceased by his parents Seamus & Teresa. Sadly missed by his loving brothers Patrick and Liam, sister Noreen, Patrick's partner Deirdre, nephews Padraig and his wife Leila, Gerard and his wife Sarah and Kevin and his wife Orla, niece Teresa, grandnieces Rachel, Indira and Lucy, grandnephews Conor and Jack, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, 5/6 Lower Main Street, Dundrum (D14F3X2) on Thursday from 3pm until 5pm.

Arriving in St. Munchins Church Rockhill Co. Limerick (V35 K880) on Friday for 1pm Requiem Mass. Funeral after to Colmanswell Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Brothers of Charity Limerick. Condolences may be left in the section below or post to O'Malley Funeral Directors, Charleville.

--------------------

