Deaths in Limerick - Tuesday, September 6, 2022

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Whelan of 74 Marian Estate, Kilkee, Clare / Rathbane, Limerick.



The death of Tom occurred (peacefully) at home.

Father of the late Denis.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Dolly, sons Derek, and Terence, daughter Ursula, brothers and sisters, grandchildren and their partners, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-laws Ailish and Emma, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing on Wednesday evening 7th September at Lillis' Funeral Home in Kilkee, from 6.30p.m until 8.00p.m.

Funeral Mass on Thursday morning 8th September in St. Senan's Church Kilkee at 11.00 a.m.

Cremation service will take place in Shannon Crematorium at 4 p.m.

Service can be viewed on the link below.

Tom funeral Mass can be viewed on Kilkee Parish Webcam.

Family flowers only please,

Donations to West Clare Cancer Centre.

Those who wish to leave a message of condolence to Tom's family can do so at the link below.

---------------------

The death has occurred of Hannah May Trimble (née Costello) of Gouldavoher, Dooradoyle, Limerick / Lixnaw, Kerry.



Hannah died on September 5th, 2022, peacefully at her home.

Beautiful wife of Bill. Adored mother of Liam, Damian, Helen, Antoinette, and Anna Maria.

Proud and loving grandmother to Lizzy, Hannah, Conn, Antoinette, Isabelle, Emma, Laura May, Daniel, Billy, Juliette, Mia, John, and James.

Treasured Sister to Sr. Dorothy (Maryann), Bridie, John and Dan. Sadly missed by her sons-in-law Ger, Karl, Philip and daughter-in-law Miriam, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, and her many loyal and close friends, neighbours and colleagues.

May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Thomas Street, on Wednesday evening (September 7th) from 5.30pm to 7:00pm.

Funeral arriving at St Paul’s Church, Dooradyole, Thursday (September 8th) for Requiem Mass at 11.30am with burial afterward in Castlemungret Cemetery.

Lord in you I trust.

Family flowers only, please.

Donations, in lieu, to Trocaire.

House private, please.

Condolence Book open via the link below.

-----------------

The death has occurred of Peggy Quinn (née Howard) of Colivet Court, Carew Park, Limerick City, Limerick, Late of Aster Court, Keyes Park, Limerick.

Peggy, died peacefully, in the care of the Shannon Ward, St. Camillus' Hospital.

Beloved wife of the late Paddy.

Very deeply regretted by her daughters Michelle and Elaine (Cloverfield, Glin), sisters Nettie and Angela, brother Noel, sons-in-law Joe and Michael, grandchildren Erin and Cian, Erin's partner James, great granddaughter Emilia, nephews, nieces, other relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Cross’s Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Wednesday, 7th September, from 5.30pm to 7pm, arriving at the Holy Family Church, Southill, for reception prayers at 7.30pm.

Requiem Mass on Thursday, 8th September, at 11am.

Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

Messages of condolence may be expressed through the link below.

-----------------

The death has occurred of Ena Heraty (née O'Reilly) of Mayorstone Gardens, Limerick City, Limerick.



Ena died on September 4th 2022, suddenly at University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved wife of Ray and dearly loved mother of Noel and Raymond. Sadly missed by her loving sisters Marie (Walshe) and Del (O’Reilly), brother Paddy, brothers-in-law Dermot and Kieran, sisters-in-law Gay and Marie (Heraty), daughters-in-law Jennifer and Sinead, grandchildren Kellen, Jin, Shane and Alec, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Predeceased by her brothers Sean and Brendan.

May She Rest in Peace.

Funeral arriving at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road, on Thursday (September 8th) for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by Cremation Service at Shannon Crematorium at 1pm.

House private, please. Family flowers only.

-----------------

The death has occurred of Hugh Graham of Bruree, Limerick.



Hugh died on September 5th, 2022, very peacefully at his home.

Dearly beloved husband of Mary and loving father of Marysia, grandfather of Hugh and Luke, father-in-law to Glen. Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

As per Hugh's wishes, a private funeral will take place.

We, Hugh's family, would like to express our gratitude to all who have helped care for Dad including all the Palliative care staff at Milford, his home care team, nurses, doctors, etc, thank you all.

Condolences may be left below or traditionally posted to Daffy's Funeral Directors, Kilmallock.

--------------------

