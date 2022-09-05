Deaths in Limerick - Monday, September 5, 2022

THE DEATH has occurred of Michael Keating, Moore Street, Cappamore, Limerick



Michael Keating of Reading, Berkshire and late of Moore St., Cappamore, Co. Limerick on Monday, 8th August, 2022, Michael died peacefully in the gentle care of the staff of the Royal Berkshire Hospital.

Deeply regretted by his son Michael, daughter Natasha, his grandchildren Tate and Dexter, his sister Maura (Walsh), brothers Seamus, Denis and Willie Joe, nephews, nieces, uncle, aunts, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, good friend Lynne, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace, Michael. Cremation will take place in Reading.

Memorial Mass in St. Michael’s Church, Cappamore on Saturday, 10th September at 10:00 a.m.

------------------------------

The death has occurred of Timmie Murphy, Knockfinisk, Athea, Limerick



Timmy Murphy, Knockfinisk, Athea, Co Limerick. Timmie passed away peacefully in the care of the staff of Milford Hospice on Sunday 4th of September 2022.

Predeceased by his loving wife Phyliss (nee Daly), mother Josephine and father Tim. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sisters Eileen Quinn (Glin), Mary Dore (Castlemahon),Chrissie O Connor (Tarbert), Josephine Culhane (Glin), Nora Fitzgerald (Castletown), sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunty Maggie and uncle Paddy, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Kellys Funeral Home, Athea on Tuesday (6th Sept) from 5.30pm to 8.00pm.Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon in St Bartholomew's Church, Athea (7th Sept).

Burial immediately afterwards in Calvary Cemetery, Newcastle West.

The Mass will be live streamed on https//www.churchservices.tv.athea

Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Milford Care Centre.

------------------------------

The death has occurred of Peter Noonan, Henry Street, Limerick City, Limerick / Artane, Dublin



Peter Noonan of Henry Street, Co. Limerick and formerly of Artane, Co. Dublin passed away suddenly at his home on 2nd September 2022. Deeply loved and missed by his sons Luke and Craig and their mother Patricia, his mother, sisters, nieces, cousins, extended family and friends. Adored by all and never forgotten. May he Rest in Peace.

------------------------------

The death has occurred of Joe MOYNIHAN, Raheen Gardens, Raheen, Limerick / Dolphins Barn, Dublin



Formerly of O’Curry Place, Limerick & Dolphin’s Barn, Dublin. Joe died peacefully, in Milford Care Centre, after a prolonged illness.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Anne, his loving step-children Darragh, Emma & Daniel and their partners Rose, James & Rachel, his adored grandchildren Chloe, Laura, Alex, Brody & Matthew, brothers Frank, Malachy & Kevin, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives & many friends. Pre-deceased by Pat, Michael & Tom. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Tuesday, 6th September, from 5pm to 6.30pm.

Arriving at St. Nessan’s Church, Raheen on Wednesday, 7th September, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre. House private please.

------------------------------

The death has occurred of Michael Curtin, O’Connell House, Newcastle West, Limerick



Formerly of Sugarhill, Templeglantine, County Limerick, On 5th of September 2022.

In the loving care of the staff of the Cara Ward, Milford Hospice. Predeceased by his parents Larry and Joan.

Sadly missed by his loving brother Peter, twin sister Joan (USA), sister-in-law Patsy, brother-in-law Frank McCague, nieces, nephews, grandnephews, grandniece, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Riedy’s Funeral Home, Newcatlewest on Wednesday (September 7th) from 6pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newcastle West, at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30am and burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

------------------------------

The death has occurred of Maurice McEnery, Lisamote, Adare, Limerick



(Former Vice President and honorary life member of The National Ploughing Association)

Peacefully on September 4th, 2022, in St. Camuillus' Nursing Home surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his loving wife Mary and brother Donie.

Sadly missed by his sons Declan and Muiris, daughters Geraldine (Fitzgerald) and Stephanie (Sheehy), grandchildren Robbie, Chloe, Brian, Emily, Liam, Grace, Ian and partner Stephanie, sons-in-law Paddy and Harry, daughter-in-law Kathleen and Ethel, brothers Mike, Ollie and John, sisters Nora, Margaret, Ita, Miriam, Lucy, and Caroline, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, kind neighbours, relatives and many friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at O'Grady's Funeral Home, Ballingarry (V94TW13), this Tuesday evening, September 7th, from 5pm to 7pm arriving at The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Ballingarry for 7.30pm.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon.Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

------------------------------

The death has occurred of Marion O'Leary (née Ryan), Castletown, Ballyagran, Limerick

Castletown and formerly Meentulla Co.Limerick.

Peacefully on September 4th,2022 at Milford Care Centre surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her loving sister Sadie.

Deeply cherished by her loving husband Arthur (Auty). Everlastingly remembered by her daughters Bridget and Niamh and her partner Darren, sister Bernie and husband David, brothers Tommy and Jackie, sister-in-law Catherine and husband James, brother-in-law Ollie, as well as nieces, nephews, and wider family, friends and neighbours. May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at O'Grady's Funeral Home Ballingarry (V94TW13) this Wednesday evening September 7th from 6p.m. to 8p.m. Arrival on Thursday 8th September to Colmanswell Church for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Colmanswell cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

Thank you to all the Community Palliative Care Nurses and the amazing staff at Milford Care Centre who cared for Marion so well during her brief illness.

------------------------------

The death has occurred of Tom Cummins, Ballinlough, Kilteely, Limerick

Tom passed away peacefully at University Hospital Limerick Sunday 4th Sept. 2022

Funeral Arrangements Later

------------------------------

The death has occurred of P.L HOURIGAN, Mayorstone, Limerick



Formerly of Daughters of Charity & recently Brothers of Charity.

P.L died peacefully, in Lios Mor, Feohanagh, Co. Limerick. Pre-deceased by his parents Mick & Peg.

Sadly missed by his loving sister Ger (Keary), brother-in-law Dave, niece Mairead, nephews Rory, Darragh, Alan & Liam, his auntie Maura, all residents & staff in Lios Mor, relatives & his many friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Our Lady of Limerick Church, Bawnmore on Wednesday, 7th September, from 5pm to 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday 8th September at 12 noon. Mass will be live streamed. Burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

------------------------------

The death has occurred of Michael White, Crossagalla, Old Cork Road, Limerick City, Limerick



Michael Gerard White (Crossagalla, Old Cork Road, Limerick and late of Essco L3 Communications) September 4th 2022, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved husband of Peggy, dearly loved father of Stephanie, Des, and Alec. Sadly missed by his loving son-in-law Mike, daughters-in-law Danielle and Rebecca, eight grandchildren, his loving brother Mark and his wife Beverley, nephews, nieces and extended Clancy family and a wide circle of friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Tuesday evening (September 6th) from 5.30pm to 7:00pm.

Funeral arriving at St John’s Cathedral, Cathedral Place on Wednesday (September 7th) for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St. Vincent De Paul.

------------------------------

